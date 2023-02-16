Speedway Motorsports Promotes Corporate Sales Veteran Daniel Bandoly

In keeping with the company’s commitment to elevating dedicated and effective leaders from within, Speedway Motorsports officials announced the promotion of Daniel Bandoly to the role of vice president of sales operations for Speedway Motorsports.

In his new role, Bandoly will oversee all technology platforms used by the sales team to drive business, productivity and to assist the company’s sales leaders in growing revenues across Speedway Motorsports’ 11 premier entertainment venues. He will retain his role as Salesforce administrator, defining system requirements, customizing, streamlining and automating the platform. Additionally, he will evaluate new sales tools and their effectiveness to improve future sales efforts, analyze data to uncover insights, and help guide Speedway Motorsports sales strategy and process.

After a successful internship with the company’s national sales and marketing team in 2008, Bandoly joined Speedway Motorsports full-time as a national account coordinator. He was named manager of partnership development in 2011 and director of business development in 2017, where he eclipsed more than $5 million in sales in his first two years. Bandoly has managed a variety of business accounts ranging from Mars, Inc. (M&M’s) and Fastenal to Monster Beverage and the United States Air Force, building and developing successful campaigns to meet client goals. He was named senior director of sales operations in 2020.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see Daniel’s growth and development over the years since starting as an intern,” said Speedway Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of our business that will be instrumental in our future growth.”

Bandoly earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, where he was also a member of the men’s soccer and track and field teams. He also earned a Salesforce Administration Certificate. Away from the speedway, Bandoly currently serves as chair of the Belmont Tourism Development Authority, a role he has held since 2021.

“I am very fortunate to have been surrounded by so many dedicated industry leaders throughout my career at Speedway Motorsports and to work alongside so many creative and passionate business partners,” Bandoly said. “I look forward to building on those efforts in this new role and continuing to establish Speedway Motorsports as a world-class entertainment company.”

SMLLC PR