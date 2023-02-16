Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker headlines Pennzoil 400 pre-race concert

Uncle Kracker will help NASCAR fans get revved up for the Pennzoil 400. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter will headline the pre-race entertainment on Sunday, March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a concert on the start-finish line.

The Michigan native and feel-good rocker will perform hits from each one of his albums and showcase songs that have made him one of today's top post-rural artists in country music. He is expected to take the stage at the speedway at approximately 11 a.m.

"There's no better way to kick off this NASCAR party," said LVMS President Chris Powell. "Uncle Kracker's music appeals to race fans of all ages and demos, and we know everyone will be in for a good time."

Initially known for his role as DJ in Kid Rock's legendary Twisted Brown Trucker band, the natural-born artist in him knew that to make his impact, he'd have to leave and start his solo career. His solo career has brought him multiplatinum success with chart-topping hits. His 2000 major label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded No. 1 smash "Follow Me". Its 2002 follow-up "No Stranger To Shame" reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as "In A Little While" and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away" which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.

Uncle Krackers pre-race performance will set the stage for drivers like Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson, and the rest of NASCAR's most prominent names as they showcase the speed and strategy they'll have for the Pennzoil 400.

Tickets for the Pennzoil 400 still remain by visiting www.lvms.com or calling 1-800-644-4444, and stage-front passes for Uncle Kracker's pre-race concert can be found HERE.

The race weekend kicks off with the annual Hauler Parade on Las Vegas Blvd. on Thursday night, March 2. Racing starts Friday, March 3, with truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying followed by the Victoria's Voice 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Saturday begins with Cup Series practice and qualifying, followed by the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The weekend will conclude the anticipated tripleheader weekend on Sunday with the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube.

