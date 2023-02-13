Weather Guard Partners With Speedway Motorsports and Bristol Motor Speedway in Multi-Tiered Deal That Includes April Truck Series Race Entitlement

In a multi-tiered partnership, WEATHER GUARD®, an industry leader in heavy-duty equipment for work trucks and vans, has been named the title sponsor of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the dirt-transformed Bristol Motor Speedway in April and the Official Truck Tool Box for Bristol Motor Speedway, it was announced today by speedway officials.



In the entitlement portion of the partnership, The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt is scheduled to take the green flag at 8 p.m. on April 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway and will air live on FS1 and MRN Radio. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season race is the circuit’s only race on a dirt surface during the season. In addition to official naming rights, WEATHER GUARD® also will receive premium signage displays, feature activations in the Fan Midway, hospitality privileges and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries.



In the Official designation, WEATHER GUARD® was named the Official Truck Tool Box of Bristol Motor Speedway. Per the agreement, a designated group of BMS owned vehicles will be equipped with WEATHER GUARD® truck tool boxes. The WEATHER GUARD® truck tool boxes attach to the vehicles and are perfect for carrying tools and gear and keeping all of the contents safe from the elements.



“We are pleased to welcome WEATHER GUARD® into the Bristol Motor Speedway family of sponsors as the entitlement for the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt during our April NASCAR weekend as well as the Official Truck Tool Box of Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s always exciting to bring a new partner into the fold, especially one like WEATHER GUARD® who is a trusted American brand that makes such a significant impact throughout the world with its signature products. I know our fleet of BMS work vehicles will greatly benefit from the WEATHER GUARD® tool boxes.”



In addition to the Truck Series race entitlement and Official Truck Tool Box sponsorship at BMS, WEATHER GUARD® also will become the Official WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew for BMS and eight additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.



As part of the expanded Speedway Motorsports Official partnership, WEATHER GUARD® will receive signage, activation, hospitality and marketing opportunities at those premier entertainment venues during their NASCAR Cup Series race weekends. As the Official WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew, WEATHER GUARD® creates truck and van organization systems that offer safety and security by providing superior protection against break-ins and inclement weather conditions. These hardworking men and women ensure continued safe operations at Speedway Motorsports tracks.



“We are thrilled to not only provide WEATHER GUARD® with an amazing platform at Bristol Motor Speedway through the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entitlement in April and the Official Truck Tool Box partnership, but also through an additional Official Work Crew sponsorship at other Speedway Motorsports facilities,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Through the Official Work Crew partnership we will be able to provide unique opportunities for WEATHER GUARD® to showcase their unique safety products to potential customers in markets from coast-to-coast.”



This multi-year sponsorship is the first for WEATHER GUARD® with Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports.



"This new partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports aligns perfectly with the WEATHER GUARD® brand and the focus on our product solutions for trucks and vans,” said Stacy Gardella, head of global marketing technology and operations at WernerCo Professional Brands. “In addition, the new WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew gives us the opportunity to celebrate all of the hardworking men and women who use WEATHER GUARD® products to tackle their demanding jobs every day.”



The Bristol race weekend also will feature action in the NASCAR Cup Series with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will be preceded on Saturday by Bush’s Beans Qualifying. On Friday, teams in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be able to fine-tune their machines during Bush’s Beans Practice Day.



To purchase tickets for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt or any of the events during Food City Dirt Race weekend, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR