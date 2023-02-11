Ericsson Unveils 107th Indianapolis 500 Ticket at Hockey Game

NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Marcus Ericsson combined two of his passions – winning races and ice hockey – when he unveiled the ticket for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Friday night, Feb. 10 in Indianapolis.

Ericsson earned his first victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” last May in the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, and one of the many spoils for the winner is the honor of unveiling the ticket for the next year’s race. The honor of the winning driver featured on the next year’s “500” ticket dates to Mauri Rose’s appearance in 1948.

Swedish native Ericsson lifted the cover from the colorful ticket, featuring a photo of him dousing his head in the winner’s famous bottle of milk, during Indy 500 Night at the Indy Fuel hockey game at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. He is an avid hockey fan and played the sport as a youth before focusing on racing.

“I’m super excited to be here for Friday night hockey,” Ericsson said. “I’m a big hockey fan, playing hockey as a kid. I’ve been to a few (Fuel) games. It’s always a good time. Obviously, being the Indy 500 Night is extra special, and unveiling this year’s Indy 500 ticket is really exciting.”

It was the second Indy 500-related honor in as many weeks for Ericsson, who is entering his fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES season this year. He and team owner Chip Ganassi also received their “Baby Borg” replicas of the Borg-Warner Trophy for winning the Indy 500 last week during the series’ open test at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California.

Ericsson will defend his Indianapolis 500 victory Sunday, May 28 in the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with live coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Tickets for the Indy 500 and all Month of May activities are on sale at IMS.com, by calling the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700 or by visiting the Ticket Office.

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts Sunday, March 5 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding in St. Petersburg, Florida (live, noon ET, NBC and INDYCAR Radio Network).

IMS PR