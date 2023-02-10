The Premier Gun Show returns to Texas Motor Speedway on Feb. 25-26 with 225 tables of guns, ammo, knives, shooting supplies and militaria with the public invited to buy, trade or sell.

The Premier Gun Show will be located in the south competition garage building located in the speedway’s infield. The Premier Gun Show runs Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission is $10 (cash only at the gate). Weekend passes are $15 (cash only at the gate) and a military discount for $9 (cash only at the gate). Weekend passes are $15 (cash only at the gate). Admission for children 11-and-under and uniformed peace officers is free. Parking is also free.

Go to www.premiergunshows.com to purchase tickets and for further information.

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend, car shows and competitions and the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, and then wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Texas Indy 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Series race on Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM). The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the Texas Indy 375 beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

TMS PR