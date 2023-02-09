Griffin employees, rebuilding after tornadoes, receiving free NASCAR tickets from AMS

As the City of Griffin continues to recover from widespread damage caused by a severe storm that included tornadoes last month, Atlanta Motor Speedway is setting aside tickets to its upcoming NASCAR weekend for city employees.

The speedway will welcome city workers and their guests to the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with complimentary tickets provided by the speedway.

“The City of Griffin is extremely appreciative of Atlanta Motor Speedway for providing the opportunity for our employees to go to the race on Sunday, March 19th. The last few weeks have been very difficult and tiresome as we have all worked diligently to clean-up our City after the tornadoes that hit Griffin on January 12, 2023,” said Griffin City Manager Jessica O’Connor. “Our employees consider themselves to be ‘public servants’ and have acted in that capacity throughout their tenure as City of Griffin employees; however, those efforts usually go unnoticed. To receive such a gift as being able to take our families to the race is a huge honor for all of us.”

“The destruction we saw just down the road from our speedway was devastating, the city of Griffin will be rebuilding for quite some time,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “The men and women employed by the city are working tirelessly to put the pieces back together. We want to acknowledge their hard work by giving something back to them: tickets to our upcoming NASCAR race and a day of fun and entertainment on us.”

Griffin city employees who accept the invitation will enjoy a fun-filled day at the speedway, from the packed Fan Zone and Parmalee pre-race concert to 400 miles of thrilling NASCAR action on the Georgia track.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend. More information about the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend can be found at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR