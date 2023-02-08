Daily free concerts set for Dover Motor Speedway’s April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Daily free concerts are on tap at Dover Motor Speedway when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile for a tripleheader weekend April 28-30.

The Amish Outlaws, Triple Rail Turn, Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience, and Party Fowl will play FREE shows throughout the weekend.

The tentative music/event schedule, all set for the Victory Plaza Stage, includes:

AMISH OUTLAWS: The popular band will perform their traditional blend of rock, country and pop hits prior to the Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race. Their musical skills and memorable on-stage presence have drawn a large regional following through the years. SHOWTIME: Sunday, April 30, Noon





DIRTY DEEDS, THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE: For more than 20 years, the Boston-based musical group has been touring the U.S. with its high-energy tribute to one of the world's great rock bands and performing all of AC/DC's timeless hits. Dirty Deeds' performance is part of the second annual Monster Mile Bash , which features a cornhole tournament, food vendors, extended FanZone hours and more following the Saturday, April 29 A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race . SHOWTIME: Saturday, April 29, 4 p.m.





TRIPLE RAIL TURN: With bookings up and down the East Coast, this country-focused group is a fan-favorite with an expansive set list. SHOWTIME: Sunday, April 30, 9:30 a.m.





PARTY FOWL: Playing Top-40 hits from across the musical spectrum, the group has been one of the region's top cover bands for years. SHOWTIME: Friday, April 28, 6:30 p.m.





Playing Top-40 hits from across the musical spectrum, the group has been one of the region’s top cover bands for years. LET’S DO TRIVIA: Beginning the weekend fun, trivia, bingo and more will be available for Monster Mile campers and hosted by one of the region’s top pub-game providers. SHOWTIME: Thursday, April 27, 5-8 p.m.

“We have adopted the slogan ‘Come to our FanZone and stay for the race,’ said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway president and general manager. “We are excited to add these outstanding and highly talented musical groups to our weekend entertainment in our FanZone. We’ll have lots more to announce in the coming weeks too!”

The centerpiece of the FanZone, announced last month, is Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience, which will be FREE for all fans during race weekend.

Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans before the Sunday, April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race as well as before and after Dover’s Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 races.

The Big Bounce America schedule includes:

Friday, April 28: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3-9 p.m.

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3-9 p.m. Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

DMS PR