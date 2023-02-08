YouTube Sensation Cleetus McFarland and Friends Return to Legendary Bristol Motor Speedway With Danger Ranger on Dirt Event

YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland is coming back to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023. This time, he’s bringing his friends and they are going to get dirty.



McFarland, who wowed the BMS crowd last summer with his Bristol 1000 Crown Vic race and intense Burnout Competition, is returning to the dirt-transformed version of Bristol on Saturday, April 22 for the Inaugural Danger Ranger on Dirt. The event will feature McFarland and his friends racing on the Bristol dirt in Ford Ranger pickup trucks and is sponsored by Bully Dog, Nitto Tire and RoadActive Suspension.



The event is also going to feature the Midwest Dirt Series Compacts All-Star Invitational race. Defending Series champ Allen Hite and his rivals Nick Jenema, Steve Metz and Nick Williams, among others, will lead a full field of the very best Midwest Dirt Series Compacts to the green flag in this All-Star Invitational race.



Fans will also get to see what promises to be a thrilling event with the inaugural Demolition Drags. In the Demo Drags, pairs of cars will race down the BMS backstretch, two by two, where literally anything goes. The first to survive the race and cross the finish line first wins. Participants will race in an elimination bracket where the winner of each round advances to the next round to ultimately determine the grand champion of the Demo Drags.



Tickets for Cleetus McFarland’s Danger Ranger on Dirt event are on sale today and are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. Parking passes are available on BMS property for $10 while supplies lasts. To purchase tickets online, please click here, or call the BMS Ticket Sales center at (866) 415-4158.



Competitor registration is also live. To register to compete, please click here.



Danger Ranger on Dirt Event Schedule



Friday, April 21, 2023

Competitor Move in - Competitors Vehicles must be in infield by Friday

Pit Gate open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Facility Secured 5 p.m.



Saturday, April 22, 2023

Pit Gate Open 9 a.m.

Drivers Meeting Noon

Spectator Gates Open at 1 p.m.

Pit Party 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Racing Activities 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

