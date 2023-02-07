Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September.

The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set the scene as drivers battle it out in the second contest of the Round of 8 in the playoffs later this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Love’s to the Talladega family,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Playoff weekend is always a fantastic event here at the track. The intensity of Saturday’s truck race is what really gets the excitement going and keeps it rolling into Sunday.”

The Love’s RV Stop 250 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, and is part of a doubleheader weekend featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, and the NASCAR Cup Series Yellawood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 1 – the second race in the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.

“Talladega draws one of the largest camping and RV audiences in the country, so we are excited to expand our partnership in NASCAR with the Love’s RV Stop 250,” said Dave Frankenfield, Vice President of Marketing at Love’s. “Our new RV Stops extend our highway hospitality to the RV customer providing convenience with hookups and amenities adjacent to our traditional travel stop.”

Love’s currently has a network of 27 RV locations, which account for more than 250 reservable overnight spaces. RV hookups located at Love’s Travel Stops offer a convenient place for overnight stays, and include Wi-fi, 30 and 50 amp hookups, travel stop amenities such as clean restrooms, food and drink offerings and showers. The company also recently started adding RV Stops located adjacent to Love’s Travel Stops for longer stays that include added amenities like fire pits, dog parks and recreational amenities. Travelers can reserve online at www.lovesrvstops.com

Pre-sale tickets for the fall races at Talladega Superspeedway are available now, but fans can also catch racing action at the famed Alabama track during the GEICO 500 weekend in April.

The upcoming tripleheader weekend features two back-to-back races on Saturday, April 22, with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300. Then, on Sunday, April 23, drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series challenge the iconic 33-degree banking in the GEICO 500.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events as well as the Fall playoff weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Fans are also encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest racetrack on the planet following Talladega Superspeed way on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR