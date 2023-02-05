Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway to Run 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series

In a continuing effort to work in unison on selective cross-promoting endeavors, Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township are excited to announce a Dual Track Series (DTS) with the 602 Crate Modifieds.



This announcement comes after both facilities revealed a Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stock Dual Track Series for the two eastern Pennsylvania asphalt short tracks located just 35 miles from one another.



The 602 Crate Dual Track Series came to fruition when Mahoning Valley Speedway Operations Manager Todd Baer collaborated with team owner/drivers Nevin George and Jimmy Blewett about the opportunities that would come from such a venture. Then after working out rules and details with Evergreen promoter/owner Jason Makarewicz, the DTS has become a reality.



With an increase in popularity of the 602 Crate Modified division it was felt that a series between both tracks would be a great opportunity for drivers to showcase their skills with more flexibility to do so. The class has become a steppingstone for rising talent and at the same time giving them the chance to compete against some savvy veteran drivers who also race with the division. And, with a few modifications the cars can also be raced with the Tour Type Modifieds and giving those drivers additional track time.



The 602 Crate Modifieds have run the past two seasons at Evergreen with very respectable car counts. Rick Smith was the 2022 champion. At Mahoning Valley the class had a rousing debut during last season’s annual Fall Brawl. That race was won by 11-year old Paulie Hartwig III against a stout field.



In 2023 the class will be part of the respective tracks regular division line-up and with rules that are closely related makes it encouraging for drivers to race at either facility without the worry of making changes to their cars. Aside from the immediate area competition also comes in from New Jersey, New England and New York.



Based on that and what lies ahead for the DTS between Evergreen and Mahoning is the possibility for future growth to bring into the fold additional tracks to expand on the Series.



Just as the with the DTS for the Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stocks, respective track points and series points for the 602 Crate Modifieds will be kept and aside from regular payouts there will be a point fund in place paying $1500, $1000 and $500 to the top three. Plus each race will designate five “Lucky Draw” awards of $200.



Race dates for the 602 Crate Modified DTS are April 22/Mahoning Valley, June 11/Evergreen, July 8/Mahoning Valley, August 13/Evergreen, September 17/Evergreen and October 7/Mahoning Valley.



The 602 Crate Modified DTS is being made possible by sponsors Bruce George Paving and Excavating of Kunkletown, Aqua Duck Water Transport of New Tripoli, Rustic Roots Salon of Lehighton, Blue Mountain Woodworking of Bath, Future Homes also from Lehighton and O & S Maintenance of Moscow.



The dates for the Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stocks DTS are as follows; April 29/Mahoning Valley, June 18/Evergreen, July 29/Mahoning Valley, August 20/Evergreen, September 9/Mahoning Valley and October 1/Evergreen.



In the event a race is rained out the make-up will take place at the next regularly scheduled date for that track.



Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Opening Day 2023 is slated for Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 pm headlined by the Race of Champions Series Modifieds plus Street Socks, Dirt Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures and the JuiceBox Division.



Evergreen Raceway swings into action March 26 at 1:00 pm with a ‘Gut N’ Go’ 4/6-Cylinder Enduro as the main attraction plus there will be Spectator Drags and the JuiceBox Division for the younger set.



The regular season begins on Sunday, May 7 with Tour Type Modifieds heading the day’s line-up along with Late Models, Street Stocks and 4-Cylinder Stocks.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Evergreen Raceway at www.evergreenraceway.com and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/291604498458996



MVS PR