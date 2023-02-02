Grandview Speedway to Continue Under Nascar Sanctioning for 32nd Consecutive Season, Opening Race April 1

As has been the tradition since 1992, Grandview Speedway will once again be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season.

Grandview Speedway competitors have been sanctioned under the NASCAR umbrella for over three decades now and have been enjoying the benefits of being members. Benefits include racing for the NASCAR point fund money which is available for the National, Regional, State and Track championships, as well as the great insurance coverage provided by NASCAR.

Just last season, Grandview Modified Track Champion Craig Von Dohren picked up not only the track’s point fund money, but received $3500 from NASCAR for winning the Track championship, and won another $15,000 for being the NASCAR Northeast Region Champion.

As has always been the case, all participating drivers must have a NASCAR license to be able to race and collect point fund money, with the Modified drivers listed as Division I, and the Sportsman drivers competing under Division II.

Grandview Speedway management does encourage everyone to purchase a NASCAR license to enter the pit area for the outstanding extra insurance coverage, however you will be allowed to enter the pit area as a non-member for an increased admission. Those holding a NASCAR license will receive the extra insurance coverage and enter the pits at a discount at all sanctioned events. Car Owners and crew members can purchase their memberships the same as they have in the past if they desire the same coverage.

Grandview Speedway track officials are also reminded that as in past seasons, they are still required to purchase their NASCAR memberships as well.

Everyone can begin to apply for their NASCAR membership license at this time for the discounted price, and avoid the lines on Opening Day by applying online at https://license.nascar.com. If anyone has any difficulty purchasing their license please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Speedway management will once again be offering the always popular season passes. The grandstand passes cover all Saturday night events, from the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events, or the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage events.

Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. If ordering a pass for someone else, please make note of that with your request please. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

On track action will begin on Saturday, March 18 with the first Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Car double-header starting at 1 pm. Rain date is Sunday, March 19.

The following Saturday, March 25 will be the annual Free-to-the-public open practice session, open to all divisions starting at 12 Noon. Grandstand admission is free to all spectators while the driver’s test their equipment for the new season.

The official 61st season opener will follow on Saturday, April 1 with the 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds. This year’s event will revert to the traditional 50-laps after being increased to 60-laps last season in recognition of the track’s 60-year anniversary. The race carries a rain date of April 8, and the Sportsman will also join the program.

Race time on Opening Night will be 6 pm., and that again will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April in 2023.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2023, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2023.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR