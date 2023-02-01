Scc-Bristol Fundraising Efforts off to Strong Start in 2023 Thanks to Big Support From Appalachian Highlands Community During Winter Events

The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities had one of its best winter event seasons to kick off the 2023 year of giving and officials of the organization that has raised nearly $19 million since its inception for children in need in the Appalachian Highlands region continue to offer their heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed.



After issuing checks for more than $676,000 during its annual Night of Smiles event in late November to more than 70 area child-focused agencies to officially close the books on 2022, officials were more than thrilled with the robust start to the new year.



Tens of Thousands of vehicles from nearly every state toured the brand new five-mile route for the tradition-rich Pinnacle Speedway In Lights presented by TVA. Meanwhile, the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services was full every night with ice skaters. In fact, the Ice Rink’s schedule was extended by one week due to popular demand.



“We are overwhelmed by the love and support this community and beyond – continues to give every year,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the BMS chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “This season of The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights and Tri Cities Airport Ice Rink is no different. What is a tradition for so many, sets the tone for fundraising for Speedway Children’s Charities and we could not be more grateful.”



A variety of sponsors made the SCC winter events possible, including Citi, 94.9 FM, 98.5 FM, WCYB TV, BTES, TVA, Ballad Health, Ripley’s Aquarium, Stateline Services, Hardee’s Restaurants, , Southeast Industrial Corp., Visit my Smokies, Food City and ETSU.



SCC-Bristol has plans for many more fundraisers planned for this year around both the Food City Dirt Race weekend, April 7-9 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend, September 14-16. SCC hosts many annual events including a golf tournament, Cornhole Classic tournament, Track Walks, Laps for Charity, 50/50 Raffle, Red Bucket Brigade, live memorabilia auctions and more.



For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ bristol.

SCC Bristol PR