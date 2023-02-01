Breakout country music stars Parmalee will perform a live pre-race concert for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19.

Before NASCAR’s best hit the track for 400 miles of action on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks, the Platinum-selling band of brothers will rev up the crowd with their catalog of chart-topping hits.

The North Carolina natives have enjoyed chart-topping success with hits like their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and follow-up single “Take My Name” from their most recent album For You. Since debuting on country radio, Parmalee has earned more than 1 billion on-demand streams.

Parmalee’s concert on the pre-race stage will be followed by driver introductions, pre-race ceremonies, and the start of the Ambetter Health 400. Limited pre-race track passes are available with stage-front access to Parmalee’s concert and NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s frontstretch. Insiders Club season ticketholders can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $65; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $75, or $35 for kids 12 and under.



Ticketholders who do not have a pre-race track pass can enjoy Parmalee’s concert from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the March 19 Ambetter Health 400.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the March 17-19 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

