Indy 500 Green Flag Embarks on Epic Global Journey

The green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will experience an epic journey with fun twists as it travels the globe during the Green Flag Relay leading into “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 28.

The flag made its first stop of the 2023 Green Flag Relay in a new location. Dan Smith of NTT DATA, partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, carried the green flag on his trip to Antarctica (photo, above), where he supported Robert Swan’s Undaunted: South Pole 2023 expedition.

Continuing its international travels, the green flag made a return visit to Sweden, the home country of Marcus Ericsson, defending Indianapolis 500 winner and Chip Ganassi Racing driver. In addition to enjoying action with Huski Chocolate athletes, the green flag traveled to Stockholm for the Idrottsgalan 2023 Swedish sports awards gala Jan. 16 at Avicii Arena. Ericsson was nominated for Performance of the Year.

“The Indianapolis 500 green flag is one of the most important symbols in all of motorsports, signifying the start of the world’s greatest race,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year, the excitement continues as the green flag journeys to Antarctica, returns to Sweden and embarks on a relay to many other worldwide landmarks before returning to Indianapolis where it will be used to signal the start of this year’s race.”

To follow the flag’s adventures, visit www.IMS.com/GreenFlagRelay, which features an interactive map with photographs, video and more. On social media, the campaign can be tracked using the hashtag #GreenFlagRelay. The flag will travel to more fun locations soon, so make sure to look for additional content and updates.

Live coverage of the 107th Indianapolis 500 starts at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, May 28 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Visit IMS.com to buy tickets and for more information.

