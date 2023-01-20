Speedway Motorsports Promotes Veteran Leadership

Speedway Motorsports officials announced promotions today recognizing outstanding professional performance at Dover Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, while also expanding leadership responsibilities across all Speedway Motorsports venues. Jim Hosfelt was named vice president of safety and security at Dover Motor Speedway and director of safety and security for Speedway Motorsports. Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway and adds director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role. Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jim Hosfelt

Dover Motor Speedway Vice President of Safety and Security

Speedway Motorsports Director of Safety and Security

Hosfelt joined Dover Motor Speedway in 2014 after serving as chief of the Dover, Del., police force, capping a 26-year career with the department. Hosfelt, as Dover Motor Speedway’s assistant vice president for public safety and track operations, supervised the speedway’s expanded Public Safety department and coordinated partnerships among local, state and federal law enforcement and transportation agencies.

In addition to Dover’s annual NASCAR events, Hosfelt led security operations for the Firefly Music Festival, which annually hosted up to 100,000 people on speedway property. Hosfelt serves as a coordinator for monthly food distribution events conducted by the speedway with the Food Bank of Delaware. An Air Force veteran and graduate of the FBI National Academy, Hosfelt was elected to seats on Dover City Council (2015-2017) and Kent County Levy Court (2017-2019).

In his new role, Hosfelt will continue managing security and public safety efforts for DMS while serving as a security liaison on behalf of all Speedway Motorsports facilities with NASCAR and federal agencies. Hosfelt will be tasked with sharing best practices and finding ways to enhance the fan experience across all Speedway Motorsports venues.

Kenton Nelson

Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Events

Speedway Motorsports Director of Events

Entering his 27th season with Texas Motor Speedway in executive leadership, Kenton Nelson is expanding his role as TMS Vice President of Events to lend his experience, creativity and expertise to Events departments across all Speedway Motorsports venues. During his lengthy career at TMS, Nelson has led event production, marketing, advertising, facility maintenance and operations, guest services and logistics for both the 1.5-mile superspeedway and the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Capitalizing on his experience producing IndyCar and NASCAR race events, concerts and car shows, Nelson will support all 11 Speedway Motorsports venues to develop and share best practices for IndyCar, NASCAR and NHRA events as well as non-traditional consumer events.

In addition to his event experience at TMS, Nelson’s professional sports background includes seven years in sales and merchandising capacities for the Dallas Mavericks, National Basketball Association and San Antonio Spurs. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Kyle Nelson – Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Operations

After graduating from Texas A&M University in 2015 with a degree in Sport Management, Kyle Nelson started his motorsports career with Atlanta Motor Speedway as an events coordinator. Nelson subsequently was promoted to event logistics manager and then director of events. Now entering his eighth year with Speedway Motorsports, Nelson returns to his home state of Texas where he will serve as the vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway. Nelson will lead the operations department in preparing and maintaining the 1,000+ acre Great American Speedway property to host hundreds of thousands of fans annually for IndyCar, NASCAR and dirt track races, as well as car shows and special events.

“Jim, Kenton and Kyle have demonstrated their event management abilities to exceed expectations and consistently enhance the fan experience,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Operating Officer Mike Burch. “They are true examples of employees who consistently strive to be better and who create a positive impression not only on their teammates but our sports entertainment industry as a whole.

“Our company is proud to recognize them with these well-deserved promotions and we look forward to seeing them excel with in their new roles with additional responsibilities.”

Speedway Motorsports PR