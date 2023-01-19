Texas Motor Speedway Names Kyle Nelson as Vice President of Operations

Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway and Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway while adding the position of director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role.

Kyle Nelson

• Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Operations

After graduating from Texas A&M University in 2015 with a degree in Sport Management, Kyle Nelson started his motorsports career with Atlanta Motor Speedway as an events coordinator. Nelson subsequently was promoted to event logistics manager and then director of events. Now entering his eighth year with Speedway Motorsports, Nelson returns to his home state of Texas where he will serve as the vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway. Nelson will lead the operations department in preparing and maintaining the 1,000+ acre Great American Speedway property to host hundreds of thousands of fans annually for INDYCAR, NASCAR and dirt track races, as well as car shows and special events.

Kenton Nelson

· Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Events

· Speedway Motorsports Director of Events

Entering his 27 th season with Texas Motor Speedway in executive leadership, Kenton Nelson is expanding his role as TMS Vice President of Events to lend his experience, creativity and expertise to Events departments across all Speedway Motorsports venues. During his lengthy career at TMS, Nelson has led event production, marketing, advertising, facility maintenance and operations, guest services and logistics for both the 1.5-mile superspeedway and the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Capitalizing on his experience producing IndyCar and NASCAR race events, concerts and car shows, Nelson will support all 11 Speedway Motorsports venues to develop and share best practices for INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events as well as non-traditional consumer events.

In addition to his event experience at TMS, Nelson’s professional sports background includes seven years in sales and merchandising capacities for the Dallas Mavericks, National Basketball Association and San Antonio Spurs. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

“Kenton and Kyle have demonstrated their event management abilities to exceed expectations and consistently enhance the fan experience,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Operating Officer Mike Burch. “They are true examples of employees who consistently strive to be better and who create a positive impression not only on their teammates but our sports entertainment industry as a whole.

“Our company is proud to recognize them with these well-deserved promotions and we look forward to seeing them excel with in their new roles with additional responsibilities.”

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists everything from the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend and the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader, car shows and competitions and the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, and then wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.