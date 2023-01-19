Evergreen Raceway to kick off '23 season with 4/6-Cylinder Enduro + Spectator Drags and JucieBox Division

The 2023 season at the paved 1/3-mile Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township will get things rolling on Sunday afternoon, March 26 at 1:00 pm with a ‘Gut N’ Go’ 4/6-Cylinder Enduro as the main attraction plus there will be Spectator Drags and the JuiceBox Division for the younger set.



Enduro racing and Evergreen Raceway go hand-in-hand as over the years the popular division –



comprised of cars that come right off the street and onto the track – has always brought great car counts and thrilling competition.



Last the track ran three Enduro’s. Steven Brooks won for the first time in February, followed by Kevin Brown one month later and then multi-talented feature winner Harry O’Neill in April.



And, at Evergreen there is a uniqueness that no other area tracks can offer when it comes to Enduro racing. Aside from the oval that that is used drivers can also utilize a paved road course that is in place making for some wild outcomes for sure.



The Spector Drags are as the name implies, two cars at a time will compete in a once around the track run. The winner goes on to the next round and through elimination the overall victor emerges.



All cars must be street legal and registered with the DMV and have a current inspection sticker. No dealer or repair plates allowed and no KIT cars, convertibles (even with roll bar) or 4X4 trucks. High performance models of SUV's and trucks up to ¼ ton permitted.



Rules will follow that same as Seekonk Speedway and can be found at the following link: https://www.seekonkspeedway.com/uploads/1/3/0/4/130439230/2022_spectator_drags.pdf



The JuiceBox Division was introduced in 2022 and since then has been growing with more and more young kids wanting to get in on the action.



The JuiceBox Division was created for parents looking to get their young kids into a competitive kart but at a fraction of the cost. The car is a three speed Radio Flyer Ultimate Kart and can be purchased through Walmart, Amazon or the Radio Flyer website. The kids will race on either the entire track or a smaller makeshift layout.



Trophies for the JuiceBox Division are sponsored by Steve Tito and Tito Juice. Entrants can preregister with JuiceBox division coordinator Rebecca Barbush.



An Easter Egg Hunt hosted by 2022 Evergreen Raceway Street Stock champion Mike Pollack’s wife, Breanna Pollack and the Evergreen Kids Club will also be held. There will be prizes and candy for all kids and pictures with the Easter Bunny.



Pit gates open at 10:00 am. Enduro inspections take place from 10:00 to 12:30. No cars inspected after 12:30.



All pit entrants are $25 per person. Transponder fee is $5. Rules and payouts will be on posted on the website. Drivers meeting is mandatory at 12:40 pm.



The Spectator Drags will award $200 to the winner. There is $10 registration fee.



The compete 2023 schedule will be released shorty. For additional information please log onto the official Evergreen Raceway website at



https://www.evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/evergreenraceway



