United Rentals to sponsor NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

Today, Phoenix Raceway announced that United Rentals, the entitlement sponsor for its March NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will strengthen its relationship with the premier entertainment facility by sponsoring the NASCAR Cup Series race on March 12, the United Rentals Work United 500.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our relationship with such an engaging and committed partner like United Rentals,” said Latasha Causey, President of Phoenix raceway. “Their dedication to building a memorable brand presence, both for their fans and their stakeholders, is unmatched. Bringing those values to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was the natural next step.”

An official partner of NASCAR, United Rentals’ presence is felt far beyond race day signage. As the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR”, United Rentals works hand-in-hand with all NASCAR-owned facilities to provide a range of construction, power and lighting equipment, temporary restrooms, and other resources to support race day preparation, facility upkeep and other track operated events.

The United Rentals Work United 500 will drop the green flag on Sunday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. MST as the finale of an exciting tripleheader race weekend. The action gets underway with the return of the ARCA Menards Series with the General Tire 150 on Friday, March 10, then all eyes will shift to the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 200 on Saturday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. MST.

Phoenix Raceway PR