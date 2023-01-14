Grandview Speedway Releases 2023 Season Schedule With Some New Exciting Events and Tradition Fan Favorites, 61st Year Opens April 1

After a somewhat eventful off season, Grandview Speedway is ready to get back to racing with an action-packed schedule of over 40 events for the 2023 season.

The 2023 racing season will be the 61st consecutive year of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway, and once again will be under the direction of the founding Rogers Family.

On track action will begin on Saturday, March 18 with the first of nine scheduled Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Car double-headers starting at 1 pm.

The following Saturday, March 25 will be the annual Free-to-the-public open practice session, open to all divisions starting at 12 Noon. Grandstand admission is free to all spectators while the driver’s test their equipment for the new season.

The official 61st season opener will follow on Saturday, April 1 with the 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds. The race carries a rain date of April 8, and the Sportsman will also join the program starting at 6 pm.

Traditional fan favorite events are once again a big part of the schedule with the 53rd annual running of the following races, the Firecracker 40 for the Sportsman on July 8, Forrest Rogers Memorial for the Modifieds on August 12, and the end of the season Freedom 76 Modified Championship on September 16. Each of these races carries a rain date of the following week.

The weekly Saturday night racing programs will once again feature the 358 Modifieds and Sportsman running in two-division programs. T.P. Trailers and T. P Truck Equipment will once again be sponsoring both divisions in 2023 and provide bonus money to both winners every Saturday night throughout the season.

For the upcoming year, there will be several Saturday nights when a third division will join the program including some open-wheel entertainment with the USAC East Coast Sprints on May 13, MASS Sprints on July 15, URC Sprints on August 26, and the Wingless Super Sportsman on September 2.

The other Saturdays with a third class will see the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars join in on April 22, May 27, July 22, and August 19.

The 34th season of the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns with four events in 2023, including two returning favorites in the Jesse Hockett Classic Eastern Storm featuring the USAC National Sprint Tour non-wing Sprints, and the always popular Hodnett Cup PA 410 Sprint car Speedweek series race that pays $10,000 to win. Both programs will see the 358 Modifieds join the show.

New for the 2023 Thunder on the Hill schedule, will be the new High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series making a visit on Tuesday, July 25. This new series was organized by and is promoted by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and Four-Time World of Outlaws Sprint Series Champion Brad Sweet. This Sprint-only event will see the drivers racing for a huge $23,023 to win!

Back on the Thunder on the Hill schedule will be the second running of a unique event, with the Balls to the Wall 50 for the Modifieds on Memorial Day Weekend Sunday, May 28. The 602 Sportsman will join in on this holiday program.

Another new event will be at the end of the season and produced by Modified driver Dylan Swinehart, who has put together the All-Elite Racing Series for 358 Modifieds and 602 Sportsman on Friday, October 6 at 7 pm. Rain date is the following day.

Remaining dates for the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage drivers are April 9, May 5, June 9, July 7, August 4, September 1, and 23, and October 14. These events will also see a third class rotated in on occasion throughout the year, including the Xcel 600 Modifieds and Slingshots.

Some off-track extras this season include Back to the 90’s Night on June 24 (stay tuned for some extra news on this one), a Kid’s Money Scramble on July 1, and the return of Hall of Fame Night on August 5, when some new members will be selected and honored. In addition, once a month there will be trivia nights on April 15, May 20, June 17, July 22, August 12, and September 9.

Speedway management is again offering the always popular season passes. The grandstand passes cover all Saturday night events, from the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events, or the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage shows.

Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. When ordering please be sure to indicate the name of the passholder. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2023, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2023.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

2023 GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS – 61st SEASON

THE WEEKLY SATURDAY NIGHT PROGRAMS FEATURE THE T.P. TRAILER MODIFIEDS & T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT SPORTSMAN – T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT LOCATED AT 703 WEST RIDGE PIKE LIMERICK, PA.

Sat. March 18 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm (Rain date 3/19)

Sat. March 25 – FREE-to-the-Public Open Practice – All Divisions – 12 Noon

Sat. April 1 – 61st Anniversary Season Opener - BRUCE ROGERS MEMORIAL MONEY MAKER – Big Block/Small Block Modifieds, Sportsman – 6 pm

Sat. April 8 – Modifieds, Sportsman – 6 pm (BRM Rain date)

Sun. April 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Sat. April 15 – Modifieds, Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT– 6 pm

Sat. April 22 - Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm

Sat. April 29 – Modifieds, Sportsman – 6 pm

Fri. May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. May 6 – Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. May 13 – Modifieds, Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Sat. May 20 – Modifieds, Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Sat. May 27 – Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm

Sun. May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Balls to the Wall 50 – Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Sat. June 3 – Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tue. June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm

Sat. June 17 – Modifieds, Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Sat. June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT – Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tue. June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm

Sat. July 1 – Modifieds, Sportsman, KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE – 7:30 pm

Fri. July 7 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Sat. July 8 – Modifieds, 53rd annual FIRECRACKER 40 – Sportsman 40 laps – 7:30 pm

Sat. July 15 – Modifieds, MASS Sprints – 7:30 pm NOTE: MAKE-UP DATE FOR SPORTSMAN

Sat. July 22 – Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Tues. July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm

Sat. July 29 – Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. August 5 – HALL OF FAME NIGHT - Modifieds, Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – Modifieds 50 laps, Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Sat. August 19 – Modifieds, Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm – (FRM Rain date)

Sat. August 26 – Modifieds, Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm

Fri. September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Sat. September 2 – Modifieds, Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – Modifieds, Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Fri. September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Sat. September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Freedom 76 Rain date)

Fri. October 6 – All Elite Racing Series – Modifieds, 602 Sportsman – 7 pm. (Rain date 10/7)

Sat. October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

TBA – Racer’s Fall Flea Market – 7 AM

The 2023 season will also be the 34th year of the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill Racing Series of special events.

Visit our websites at www.grandviewspeedway.com or www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

