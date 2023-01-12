51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Tickets Now On Sale; Limited Edition Spring Sizzler Shirt Available With Ticket Purchase

Tickets for the 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® and NAPA Auto Parts duels are now on sale on staffordspeedway.com/tickets. Along with tickets for the April 29th and 30th events, Stafford Speedway has once again released a limited edition t-shirt commemorating the 51st running of the Spring Sizzler®. T-shirts are only available for purchase with a Spring Sizzler® or Duel ticket and will be limited to the first 500.

Order 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler® Tickets

Similar to last season, NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend will be broken up into two days beginning with the NAPA Auto Parts Duel, Saturday, April 29th and culminating April 30th with the 51st running of the Greatest Race in the History of Spring, the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

“The Spring Sizzler® tradition continues,” explained Stafford Speedway CFO Lisa Arute. “NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend has become one of the best racing weekends of the year and we’ll look to continue that in 2023. We’ve added the American Canadian Tour to accompany the NAPA Auto Parts Duel on Saturday and have boosted the payout for Sunday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler® winner to $20,000. It will be another incredible weekend of short track racing.”

Saturday’s NAPA Auto Part Duel will be made up of two 40-lap qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Sunday’s Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models will also make their return to Stafford Speedway April 29th with a 75-lap feature, over 40 cars are expected for the Late Model event. Limited Late Model, Street Stock, and Vintage All-Star divisions will complete Saturday’s racing program.

Sunday, April 30th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Sunday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the Spring Sizzler®.

Early entries for the 51st Spring Sizzler® include defending race winner Matt Hirschman, previous Spring Sizzler® winner Woody Pitkat, and 2022 NAPA Fall Final winner Ron Silk.

Early Entries for the 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler

Registered Open Modified teams will have the option to purchase a limited number of discounted two-day paddock passes. Teams can contact the track office for more information.

Stafford Speedway season ticket and license holders will also have a chance to purchase the limited edition Spring Sizzler® t-shirts. Keep an eye out for a special offer in the coming weeks.

