The Coolest Entertainment Venue in Sports has a new Name – The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at Talladega Superspeedway

Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway.

Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.

“Our Coolray brands have been an industry leader in home services since 1966, looking to provide fast service and industry leading warranties,” said Christopher Bean, President of Coolray Companies. “We are excited to be a part of such an iconic venue in NASCAR that also appreciates speed. We look forward to being a part of the Talladega Garage Experience for race fans this April and beyond.”

The Coolray Company of Brands are the southeast’s leader in home maintenance and repair services, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and water solution services. The Coolray Company of Brands include Coolray, Mr. Plumber, and BriteBox Electrical Services, and have served the Southeast since 1966 with a staff of more than 650 employees. The company has offices in Marietta, Suwanee and Jonesboro in Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray continues to set the standard of fun, family entertainment and second-to-none access,” said Brian Crichton, President of Talladega Superspeedway. “We are thrilled to have Coolray as a part of it. Fans literally tell us all the time what a ‘cool’ place the Experience is, and the Coolray brand and name is such an appropriate fit. We can’t wait to have fans back in the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray in April for the GEICO 500 weekend.”

April will feature a trio of races, including the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23 while Saturday’s (April 22) slate will consist of a doubleheader – the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Guests of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray have the ability to be up close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams – just feet away from the teams preparing the racing machines - via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays.

The epicenter of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray is the one-of-a-kind 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, named after NASCAR and Talladega Superspeedway founder “Big” Bill France, Sr. Located in between two of the NASCAR Cup Series Garages that house 22 race teams, it’s complete with a 41’ diagonal video board, eight media towers with TVs, a huge bar area with a 75’ stainless steel counter and a variety of seating options to meet the comfort level of fans.

The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray also is highlighted by the Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza which features the entertainment stage and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where fans can be a part of the winners’ victory celebrations. Fans can relax with a cool refreshment at the Tito’s Lemonade Lounge and Clyde May’s Courtyard then enjoy the Game Zone and Kids Zone.

Plus, the Talladega Garage Experience offers fans free Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, Sunday pre-race ceremonies access, Iron Alley, and much more! Surrounding all the structured areas is an additional 140,000 square feet of open space for seating, concession carts, landscaped green space, and much more.

For all ticket information for the GEICO 500 weekend, including the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Ross Chastain, who was runnerup in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, is the defending champion of the GEICO 500. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s premier series’ most popular driver the last five years, is Talladega’s latest winner, capturing last fall’s YellaWood 500.

