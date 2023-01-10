Pocono Raceway retains Blue Verve Public Relations for the 2023 NASCAR Seasson

Pocono Raceway has retained Blue Verve Public Relations to handle the media and communications efforts for its NASCAR race weekend scheduled for July 21-23 at “The Tricky Triangle.”

This will be the second consecutive year that Blue Verve Public Relations, led by motorsports veteran Mike Zizzo, will collaborate with Pocono Raceway on its NASCAR race weekend that features four races in three days. Pocono Raceway will play host to the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series for its annual NASCAR race weekend.

The extended partnership begins immediately as Blue Verve PR will assist Pocono Raceway with the planning and execution for its July race weekend that is part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season. BVPR’s responsibilities will focus on advance media and race promotion with local, regional and national media outlets in addition to serving as a liaison with NASCAR’s national broadcast partners and Communications department. Blue Verve PR also will be on site for race weekend to serve visiting media outlets and oversee all media-related activities and facilities.

“Mike, and his team at Blue Verve Public Relations, are consummate professionals. Their experience and expertise strengthen our team and make us better,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our position in the Northeast media market is unique and full of opportunity. We have an unrivaled concentration of some of the best media outlets in the country and an unmatched audience of avid experience seekers and passionate sport fans that are all within an easy car ride away. With Blue Verve sitting on top of the pit box with us, 2023 is going to be another incredible year of NASCAR at Pocono Raceway.”

“Blue Verve PR is looking forward to the opportunity to take part in Pocono Raceway’s planning and execution of its race weekend during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season,” said Zizzo, principal for Blue Verve Public Relations. “It was a pleasure to engage with Pocono’s talented leadership team and staff on the 2022 edition that attracted their largest crowd since 2010 and also working directly with their outstanding local and regional media outlets on the event.”

The action-packed weekend opens with the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, July 21, and followed by a NASCAR Xfinity Series / CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday, July 22. The weekend culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR