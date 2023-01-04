Thousands enjoy Monster Mile’s inaugural ‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’

The inaugural ‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’ spread holiday cheer far and wide during the last seven weeks.

From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, thousands of visitors experienced Kent County’s newest holiday tradition at the Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway, the Monster Mile’s largest camping lot during its NASCAR weekends.

The ‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’ included:

More than 60: Scenes that visitors saw during their trek.

3 million: Number of lights glowing throughout the displays.

1.5 miles: Each car traveled this distance through the Gift of Lights showcase.

10,046 pounds: More than five tons of canned goods collected on Tuesday, Nov. 29 during Food Bank of Delaware Community Night.

Gift of Lights was produced by Winterland, Inc., a holiday services firm headquartered in Marion, Ind., along with support from partners including Kent County (Del.) Tourism, Grotto Pizza, Dover Behavioral Health Systems, Delaware Tourism, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Garrison Energy Center and Dover Pools.

In addition, on Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17, Dover Motor Speedway hosted Speedway S’Mores, a family-friendly event that featured fire pits for s’mores roasting, a petting zoo, visits from Santa, local vendors and holiday music. Speedway S’Mores also marked the debut of DMS’ Track Treasures trailer, where fans could purchase s’mores kits as well as Monster Mile memorabilia covering more than 50 years of NASCAR memories, raising thousands of dollars for Speedway Children’s Charities, Speedway Motorsports’ children’s charitable foundation.

“We share our thanks with everyone who visited Gift of Lights and Speedway S’mores during the holidays with their families,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president.

“With the continued help and support of our many partners, we’re already looking forward to Gift of Lights and Speedway S’mores returning bigger, brighter and even more festive next season, allowing us to spread more holiday cheer as well as supporting more children’s causes and charitable organizations.”

Speedway Children’s Charities, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 1982 by Speedway Motorsports chairman O. Bruton Smith to honor his late son Bruton Cameron Smith, has awarded more than $61 million in grants to U.S. nonprofit organizations that meet the direct needs of children across America no matter the obstacles they are facing.

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:





Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1)

Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (FS1)

Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

The April 30 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

