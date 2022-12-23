Sebring International Raceway Hosting 15 Spectator Racing Events in 2023

A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule.
While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.
2023 Spectator Event Schedule
January 13-15
Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour
Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com
- General Admission Tickets Online – $25
- General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
- Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
- Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
- Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
February 10-12
Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race SARRC and Enduro
Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com
- General Admission Tickets Online – $25
- General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
- Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
- Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
- Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
February 23-26
SVRA Trans Am SpeedTour
Tickets will be available at www.SVRA.com
March 15-18
SuperSebring
Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com
- Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, March 16
- Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2, March 16
- Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge), March 16·
- FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring, March 17
- Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship), March 18
March 23
Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, HSR Sebring Spring Fling
Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at www.SebringRaceway.com
- General Admission Tickets Online – $25
- General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
- Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
- Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
- Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
May 20
US Drift Circuit Season Opener
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
July 22
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
August 26-27
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
September 2-3
Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race and Enduro
Tickets go on sale August 2 at www.SebringRaceway.com
- General Admission Tickets Online – $25
- General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
- Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
- Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
- Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
September 22-24
Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered By AWS
Tickets will be available at www.GT-world-challenge.com
October 28
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
November 10-12
World Racing League Eastern Championship
Tickets go on sale October 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com
- General Admission Tickets Online – $25
- General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
- Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
- Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
- Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
November 11
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
November 24-26
Central Florida Region SCCA Road Race and Test Day
Tickets go on sale October 25 at www.SebringRaceway.com
- General Admission Tickets Online – $25
- General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
- Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
- Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
- Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
November 29-December 3
HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network
Tickets go on sale November 1 at www.SebringRaceway.com