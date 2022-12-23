Sebring International Raceway Hosting 15 Spectator Racing Events in 2023

A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule.

While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.

2023 Spectator Event Schedule

January 13-15

Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour

Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com

General Admission Tickets Online – $25

General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35

Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10

Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50

Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60

February 10-12

Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race SARRC and Enduro

Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com

February 23-26

SVRA Trans Am SpeedTour

Tickets will be available at www.SVRA.com

March 15-18

SuperSebring

Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, March 16

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2, March 16

Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge), March 16·

FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring, March 17

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship), March 18

March 23

Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, HSR Sebring Spring Fling

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at www.SebringRaceway.com

May 20

US Drift Circuit Season Opener

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

July 22

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

August 26-27

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

September 2-3

Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race and Enduro

Tickets go on sale August 2 at www.SebringRaceway.com

September 22-24

Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered By AWS

Tickets will be available at www.GT-world-challenge.com

October 28

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

November 10-12

World Racing League Eastern Championship

Tickets go on sale October 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com

November 11

US Drift Circuit

Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com

November 24-26

Central Florida Region SCCA Road Race and Test Day

Tickets go on sale October 25 at www.SebringRaceway.com

November 29-December 3

HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network

Tickets go on sale November 1 at www.SebringRaceway.com