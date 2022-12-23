Macon (IL) Speedway Releases 1st Look At 2023 Schedule

The 78th racing season at Macon Speedway is a little over three months away but the first look at the 2023 schedule is now public. Under new ownership for 2023, the track will feature several new special events in addition to the popular weekly racing program that has kept the 1/5-mile dirt oval a racing destination for years.

Everything from Super Late Models, Sprint Cars, and Midgets to Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, and everything in between, the Central Illinois bullring will again be Macon County’s go-to place for Saturday night entertainment.

The season all begins on Saturday, April 8 with opening night, featuring six of the track’s staple divisions. On track will be DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets. Macon’s other regular division, the Micros, will be back on track one week later for their opener, under the POWRi banner.

When it comes to marquee events, the high banked bullring has plenty with the first one coming on Saturday, April 22 when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to town. The highly popular tour brings some of the best Super Late Model drivers from all over the country to compete in one of the most exciting events anywhere.

The quick and nimble Midget race cars will again be on schedule, this year for three events. The first two are POWRi events on May 13 and June 24, while the visit on Saturday, August 19 will be sanctioned by USAC as part of the Illinois State Fair race weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is a lot busier this year with “Cornfield Combat”, as a three-day Non-Wing Micro special will be on tap along with racing from the JR Sprints. It all begins on Thursday, May 25 with Micro practice and JR Sprint racing. Racing then picks up on Friday night for both classes and all culminates on Saturday night with a $5,000 to win Micro feature. Sunday will feature an off day before the traditional Memorial Day Twin 50’s are held for Big 10 Pro Late Models and Big 10 Modifieds. A handful of other divisions will also race.

Early July just got bigger for Macon Speedway. It’s always been big with the Summer Nationals visit for the Herald & Review 100. This year, add two more nights of racing with “Top Gun” for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars. Thursday, July 6 will feature the best in Late Model racing for 100 laps, while USAC comes to town on Friday and Saturday, July 7/8. The three days will feature some of the best that racing has to offer.

For the winged Sprint car fans, mark your calendars for June 17 and September 9 as the MOWA Sprint cars go from one event to two.

The Diane Bennett Memorial returns on Saturday, August 5 for a fifth straight season. Bennett was a longtime official at the track who passed away in 2015. Bennett’s family reached out a few years ago about putting on a big race in her memory and the first four editions have been huge for the weekly divisions, paying out plenty of extra purse money throughout the fields.

The final month of the season will be highlighted by the 9th running of the KERBYSTRONG event. The Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Sportsman compete for extra prize money during the night. The event brings awareness to cancer screening and is in memory of former Macon Speedway champion, Kerby Damery.

The track recently changed hands in ownership with Chris, Jolene, and Blade Kearns taking over from longtime promoter Bob Sargent in addition to Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace. Chris Kearns is well known for his Wild West Shootout racing events that take place in Vado, New Mexico during the month of January. Kearns is excited to help build for the future at Macon Speedway.

2023 Macon Speedway Tentative Schedule

Sat-March 25-Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)-Open to all divisions

Sat-April 1-Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)-Open to all divisions

Sat-April 8-78th Season Opener/CEFCU Kid’s Club/Driver Autographs

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-April 15-POWRi Micros

PLM, PROMOD, SPORT, B10SS, HOR, POWRi MIC

Sat-April 22LUCAS Oil Late Models $15k To Win / $1,000 To Win Modifieds

SLM, B10MOD

Sat-April 29-$1 Dogs, $2 Beers, & Vintage Racing Of Illinois

VRI, PLM, MOD, PROMOD, HOR, HART MIC

Sat-May 6-Spectator Drags & CEFCU Kids Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-May 13-POWRi Midgets & Micros

POWRi Midgets/Micros, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-May 20-95Q Armed Forces Night / Jayne Excavating & Welding SS 30

Featuring Free Admission For Active & Retired Military (Show ID)

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, B10SS

Thurs-May 25-JR Sprint Racing & Micro Open Practice

JR Sprints, Non-Wing Micros

Fri-May 26-Cornfield Combat

Non-Wing Micros, JR Sprints

Sat-May 27-Cornfield Combat ($5,000 To Win Non-Wing Micros)

Non-Wing Micros, JR Sprints

Mon-May 29-Memorial Day Twin 50's - PLM 50 laps/MOD 50 laps

B10PLM, B10MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-June 3-(NO MACON RACING)

Sat-June 10-Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge / Power Wheels Demo Derby

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR, HART MIC

Sat-June 17-MOWA Sprint Cars / CEFCU Kid’s Club

MOWA, PROMOD, SPORT, HOR

Sat-June 24-Illinois POWRi Midget & Micro SPEEDWEEK

POWRi Midgets/Micros, MOD, SS

Sat-July 1-95Q/Dynagraphics Fan Appreciation Night - $10 General Admission

PLM, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Thurs-July 6-Herald & Review 100 Featuring Summer Nationals Hell Tour

Summer Nationals Late Models, MOD

Fri-July 7-“Top Gun” USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars ($5k To Win)

+ HUGE FIREWORKS SHOW

USAC Sprints, HART Micros

Sat-July 8-“Top Gun” USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars ($10k To Win)

USAC Sprints, Vintage Racing Of Illinois, HOR

Sat-July 15-Fireman’s Ball & First Responders Night/Kids Racecar Rides/CEFCU Kids Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, SPORT, MIC

Sat-July 22-Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40

Christmas In July Toy Drive

B10PLM, B10MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, B10SS

Sat-July 29-(NO MACON RACING)

Sat-Aug 5-Diane Bennett Memorial

B10PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR, POWRi MIC

Sat-Aug 12-Throwback Sprint Cars / CEFCU Kid’s Club

SPRINTS, PLM, PROMOD, SS, HART MIC, KIDMODZ

Sat-Aug 19-USAC National Midgets

Presented by Chevy Hall Of Fame Museum

USAC Midgets, MOD, HOR

Sat-Aug 26-Ladies Night featuring Kids Gold Rush

Ladies General Admission $5 Each / Hornet World Championship

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-Sept 2-DuQuoin USAC/Modifieds (NO MACON RACING)

Sat-Sept 9-98.1 Griz FM Night featuring MOWA Sprint Cars

Macon Speedway Hall Of Fame Drivers Night / Spectator Drags

MOWA, MOD, B10SS, SPORT

Sat-Sept 16-KERBYSTRONG Night featuring PLM, MOD, & SPORT Specials CEFCU Kid’s Club

B10PLM, B10MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, HOR, HART MIC

Sat-Sept 23-BRANDT Season Championship “Racing For The Cup”

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Macon Speedway PR