Grandview Speedway Releases Update for Tire and Rule Information, Season Opens April 1

Track officials from Grandview Speedway are releasing some more information regarding the upcoming 2023 race season.

An update regarding the American Racer tires that are used for competition at Grandview Speedway will have some changes for the new season.

Tires will no longer be marked with the Grandview Speedway stamp, as this process is being done away with by Lias Tire, manufacturers of the American Racer tires.

The right rear compound for tires will be 44, 48, or 50 for the 2023 season, and there must be American Racer tires on all four corners of the participating car. All of the rest of the tire rules can be found on the track’s website at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Race teams are reminded that anyone grinding the compound numbers off of their tires will be subject to disqualification. The compound numbers must remain on the tires, as this is how track officials will be monitoring the tires during the season.

All race teams are reminded to check out the online rule book that has been updated for the 2023 race season. Teams may view or download the rule book from the track website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the rules/forms tab.

Speedway management will once again be offering the always popular season passes. The grandstand passes cover all Saturday night events, from the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events, or the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage events.

Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. If ordering a pass for someone else as a gift, please make note of that with your request please, Thank you. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

The Saturday night racing schedule will look similar to past seasons with the two division 358 Modified and Sportsman shows with an occasional third division added to the schedule.

On track action will begin on Saturday, March 18 with the first Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Car double-header starting at 1 pm. Rain date is Sunday, March 19.

The following Saturday, March 25 will be the annual Free-to-the-public open practice session, open to all divisions starting at 12 Noon. Grandstand admission is free to all spectators while the drivers test their equipment for the new season.

The official 61st season opener will follow on Saturday, April 1 with the 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds. This year’s event will revert to the traditional 50-laps after being increased to 60-laps last season in recognition of the track’s 60-year anniversary. The race carries a rain date of April 8, and the Sportsman will also join the program.

Race time on Opening Night will be 6 pm., and that again will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April in 2023.

The complete schedule of racing action for the 2023 season at Grandview Speedway will be released shortly.

Race teams using the crate engines in Sportsman competition are also reminded that Grandview Speedway will once again be allowing teams to have their engines repaired under the supervision of the RUSH Racing Series. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. The same procedures used last season for the rebuilding process will be followed again for the upcoming new year of competition.

Race teams are reminded that they can have their engines sealed prior to the upcoming race season. To do so they can contact Charles Haas at 610-823-8783 for information or to set up an appointment. The cost of sealing the engines has increased for the first time in many years, with the increased costs of travel and the seals, the engine sealing will now be $225.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2023, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2023.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

2023 SPECIAL EVENTS:

Saturday, April 1 – 61st annual Opening Night - 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker

Tuesday, June 13 – USAC National Sprint Car Series Eastern Storm – Jesse Hockett Classic

Tuesday, June 27 – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – Hodnett Cup

Saturday, July 8 – 53rd annual Firecracker 40 for Sportsman

Tuesday, July 25 – High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series paying $23,023 to win!

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial 50 for Modifieds

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship

Grandview Speedway PR