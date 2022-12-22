Slinger Speedway Joins High School Racing Association in 2023

The world’s fastest quarter-mile asphalt oval race track has added the High School Racing Association (HSRA) series to its schedule in 2023 with four dates planned for the race season. Slinger Speedway joins Beaver Dam Raceway, Dells Raceway Park, Tomah-Sparta Speedway, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Madison International Speedway as HSRA-sanctioned race tracks in Wisconsin.

“Slinger Speedway is looking forward to joining the High School Racing Association and working with local students to get involved in stock car racing,” said Slinger owner and promoter, Todd Thelen. “The skillset students can learn is one they will carry for the rest of their lives.”

Slinger Speedway has added HSRA to the following 2023 race nights.

Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 (Slinger Nationals Week)

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023

“Slinger Speedway is a well-known and respected race track in Wisconsin, where racers from around the country come to compete,” said HSRA Director Jonathan Eckelberg. “We’re excited to have Todd and his team at Slinger Speedway showing support to develop young racers through HSRA, and I know many current and future HSRA racers will be looking forward to trying out Slinger this next season.”

The HSRA features American Production six-cylinder sedans with numerous safety enhancements. The driver’s high school colors and/or mascot must be incorporated into the paint scheme and design of the car. Students entering their freshman year of high school, current high school students as well as those just graduating from high school, with a minimum age of 14 and maximum age of 19 are eligible to compete. A complete set of rules and regulations can be found on the Official HSRA website at highschoolracing.org.

HSRA PR