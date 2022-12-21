Stafford Speedway to host SRX Racing July 13th for Thursday Night Thunder Live on ESPN

Superstar Racing Experience officials have announced their 2023 season schedule and for the 3rd consecutive season will make a stop at Stafford Speedway. Stafford Springs, CT will host the first event of the 2023 season, Thursday, July 13th. The entire SRX schedule will air live on ESPN under the “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

“The six tracks we selected came from a list of 42 fantastic venues, all who had real interest in hosting an SRX race this summer,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “When selecting the schedule, we prioritized historic tracks that have had success hosting big-time events. We are really excited with the six tracks that have been selected - the venues will be packed and bring incredible energy and local racing passion that will come out on ESPN for Thursday Night Thunder… It was important to us to kick-off this summer at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Bristol’s (CT) backyard. Stafford and the Arute Family have done a first-class job, and the proximity to ESPN made the home game concept very exciting…”

Stafford SRX Event Information

“The race fans have earned another SRX event at Stafford,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “The atmosphere at the first two SRX events at Stafford was incredible. Moving to a Thursday night under the lights will present an opportunity to see even more superstars battle it out on the half-mile. This will be another can’t miss event at Stafford Speedway, thank you to the entire SRX team for bringing the show to Stafford again.”

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) debuted at Stafford in 2021. A sold out crowd witnessed hometown hero Doug Coby take home the victory. The 2022 event also had a fairytale ending with Ryan Newman returning to victory lane with both his daughters by his side. Drivers for the 2023 SRX racing event are expected to be announced in early 2023.

Tickets for the July 13th Superstar Racing Series event will go on sale January 5th online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as both of the previously held SRX racing events were sold out over a month prior to the event. Full event schedule and support division information will be announced in the coming weeks.

