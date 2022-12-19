Lap Sponsorship With Limited Edition Signed Matt Hirschman Trading Card Released for Stafford's 2023 NAPA Spring Sizzler

Stafford Speedway officials have announced a new lap sponsor program for the 2023 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Each lap sponsor will receive a limited edition signed Matt Hirschman 50th Spring Sizzler Champion trading card in honor of Matt’s triumph in the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The Matt Hirschman trading cards will only be available with a lap sponsorship and will be numbered 1 to 100 corresponding to the lap purchased.

Each lap of the 100 lap event is available for purchase for $150 with all proceeds being distributed to the leader of the corresponding lap in the 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 30, 2023. With support from lap sponsors, race teams will earn an additional $15,000 on top of the $130,000+ in prize money.

“We wanted to start a new Spring Sizzler® tradition and honor last year’s winner,” explained Stafford GM David Arute. “The fans loved the Spring Sizzler® trading cards we printed for the 50th and thought it only made sense to do a limited edition card for Hirschman’s triumph in the 50th. Only 100 cards will be printed, it will be important to order your lap early to ensure you get a card.”

The limited edition Matt Hirschman Spring Sizzler® trading card will be signed by Matt and will also include a protective case and display stand.

“With my dad being a previous winner, we bought some of the Spring Sizzler® trading cards last year,” explained 2022 NAPA Spring Sizzler winner Matt Hirschman. “My son and I opened them the night before the race and we did get some cards of my dad and we were able to put a set together. It’s definitely one of those things that helps you appreciate the history of the race and it helped my son get an appreciation for my father’s accomplishments since he hasn’t raced since my son was born. Winning on the 50th anniversary of the race was huge and I wouldn’t have traded that experience for anything. It was definitely the highlight of my 2022 season, which was full of highlight moments and I would say it was my biggest win to date.”

Tickets and additional event information including the full purse for the 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler will be released in the coming weeks.

