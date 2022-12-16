NASCAR Begins Building its LA Memorial Coliseum Track

NASCAR proved earlier this year it could quickly build a temporary racetrack inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and stage an event unlike any other.

On Thursday morning, it left no doubt that it’s ready to do it again.

NASCAR broke ground on the (re)construction of its quarter-mile, asphalt track inside the iconic Los Angeles venue as preparations kick into high gear for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, joined NASCAR and Coliseum officials to mark the occasion as excitement accelerates for NASCAR’s Los Angeles return on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“I’m a California native, so I was really excited to race inside the stadium earlier this year,” Larson said. “I can’t wait for us to get back here in February and put on another great show for the fans. It’s going to be here before you know it.”

And that’s why time is truly of the essence. Aside from a brief holiday break, construction crews will now work around the clock to prepare the quarter-mile asphalt oval for the most anticipated sequel in racing. In the coming days, workers will place and grade 9,200 cubic yards of aggregate and fill material atop 130,000 square feet of Visqueen and plywood that covers United Airlines Field.

Paving should begin Jan. 4, and the installation of barriers and fencing from Auto Club Speedway and the Long Beach Grand Prix is scheduled to commence two days later. By Jan. 20, all the SAFER barriers should be installed and painted, as final preparations begin for the arrival of NASCAR Cup Series teams during the first week of February.

The 2023 Busch Light Clash will once again be NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition race featuring NASCAR’s top stars. Hip-hop legends Cypress Hill will perform before the main event, and more in-race entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2022 Busch Light Clash featured a pre-race show from international superstar Pitbull and a halftime performance by Ice Cube.

Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Those are the same prices charged for this year’s inaugural showcase. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com.

College students can experience the Busch Light Clash from The Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch for just $40. This standing-room-only general admission section, located on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps, provides college students with up-close access to all of the musical entertainment, driver introductions and racing action. College students can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.nascarclash.com/student.

NASCAR PR