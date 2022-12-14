Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations

Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today.

"Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”

D’Amico joined AMS in 2020 as Manager of Ticket Operations. Prior to joining the Speedway team, D’Amico oversaw ticket operations for the Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me,” said D’Amico. “In the ticket office we get to engage with our fans and ultimately help them experience unforgettable events at our facility. I look forward to finding new and more effective ways to do that in this new position.”

As the Director of Consumer Operations, D’Amico will coordinate and oversee ticket sales and logistics for major events at the speedway, including its two annual NASCAR weekends, Monster Jam, and Supercross. He is also responsible for assisting other Speedway Motorsports facilities leading up to and during their high-attendance events.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has two NASCAR weekends on the calendar in 2023 with the Ambetter Health 400 weekend on March 17-19 and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend on July 7-9. Tickets for these events can purchased online at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by phone at 877-9-AMS-TIX

AMS PR