Speedway Motorsports Promotes Sales Leader Jonathan “JT” Thomas To Vice President of Corporate Sales at Nashville Superspeedway

Speedway Motorsports officials announced today that Jonathan “JT” Thomas, an 11-year sales and event veteran of Bristol Motor Speedway, has been promoted to vice president of corporate sales at Nashville Superspeedway.

The move marks a return to The Music City for Thomas, who, prior to joining the Bristol Motor Speedway team in 2011, spent more than 20 years working as a manager for Nashville music artists. In his new role, Thomas will oversee all corporate sales partnerships and activations at the 1.333-mile facility, including Ally, the speedway’s entitlement partner for its June 23-25, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series weekend. Thomas will also use his experience and connections across the music and entertainment industries to bring secondary events to the superspeedway.

“With deep roots in Nashville and its thriving entertainment scene, JT will be a tremendous asset to Nashville Superspeedway,” said Speedway Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “He has a proven track record of bringing big events to Bristol Motor Speedway, and with his knowledge of middle Tennessee and the people there, I’m confident he’ll be able to grow the speedway’s portfolio of marquee events as well.”

During his 11 years at Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway, Thomas served as a senior director of business development to key clients such as Irwin Tools, Pepsi-Cola and Pinty’s Delicious Food Inc. His position expanded to include new event development at the Last Great Colosseum, spearheading negotiations to bring superstars Kenny Chesney, ALABAMA, Morgan Wallen, comedian Bert Kreischer, and YouTube sensations Mr. Beast and Cleetus McFarland to Bristol Motor Speedway.

“JT has proven himself and someone who isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and do the work to create remarkable events,” said Nashville Executive Vice President and General Manager Matt Greci. “He’s got the work ethic and the connections to help us continue to build the superspeedway into a world-class entertainment venue and we couldn’t be more excited for him to come back home to Nashville.”

An active member of local communities where he has lived, Thomas most recently served as a board member at Providence Academy and an Elder at the Redeemer Community Church in Johnson City, Tenn.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join the team at Nashville Superspeedway and help expand its portfolio of clients and events,” said Thomas. “This opportunity also offers me a return to middle Tennessee, where I launched my career in the entertainment industry. I am thankful for the wonderful experience at Bristol Motor Speedway; their mission to ‘Exceed Expectations’ really resonated with me and I look forward to bringing that same focus, approach and enthusiasm to my new role at Nashville Superspeedway.”

