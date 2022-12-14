TireRack.com To Sponsor Battle on the Bricks in 2023 at IMS

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TireRack.com – a customer-direct tire, wheel and car accessory distributor – announced Dec. 14 an entitlement sponsorship of the Battle on the Bricks IMSA sports car event in September 2023.

TireRack.com is the “Official Partner of the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks” and “Official Partner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

“The opportunity to join as official partners in bringing IMSA sports car racing back to IMS amplifies how important tire performance is to our DNA,” said Matt Edmonds, executive vice president, TireRack.com. “Tire performance always plays a critical role for every driver, on the track or the street, and IMSA at IMS provides an exceptional showcase right in our home state of Indiana.”

The TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks features the return of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to the Racing Capital of the World from Sept. 15-17, 2023, with a full weekend of sports car racing on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course. The two-hour, 40-minute feature event will take place Sunday, Sept. 17, with live NBC network television coverage.

“We welcome TireRack.com as a partner of this exciting weekend of IMSA sports car racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We know many sports car fans also are enthusiasts who enjoy working on their own cars, including me, and TireRack.com provides 24/7 access to shop for the highest-quality tires, wheels and car accessories with a focus on the best prices and customer service, which is an ideal match.”

In addition to Sunday’s WeatherTech Championship race, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will headline the action Saturday, Sept. 16 with a four-hour, bumper-to-bumper traffic jam of production-based race cars.

With 18 different manufacturers competing in IMSA, the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks weekend will be a three-day festival showcasing the pinnacle of sports car racing.

Fans who signed up for event updates about the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks will receive a ticket pre-sale link via email. Ticket sales will open to the general public Tuesday, Dec. 20. Visit ims.com/imsa to sign up for event updates and purchase tickets once available.

In another exciting addition to the sports car weekend, fans can camp in the IMS infield, access not available during any other race weekend. Powered and primitive spaces will be available to purchase throughout the infield for public camping.

IMSA also will return to IMS in 2024 and 2025 for longer endurance races. Fans who purchase race tickets or infield camping in 2023 will have first access to secure those spots for the 2024 IMSA endurance race.

Tire Rack, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, is a leading independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels and performance accessories. Since 1979, Tire Rack has grown from a single-point retail store in Indianapolis to encompass over 2.8 million square feet of space in 10 distribution centers across the country. Tire Rack does business as TireRack.com online, TR Wholesale Solutions in the car dealer and wholesale channels and Tire Rack Mobile Installation in select areas as a mobile installation solution.

IMS PR