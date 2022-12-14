Stafford Speedway and FloRacing Continue Live Streaming Partnership in 2023

A groundbreaking streaming partnership in asphalt racing that debuted in 2021 will continue for its 3rd season in 2023. Stafford Speedway and FloRacing have once again partnered to live stream the entire season from the Connecticut half-mile on the FloRacing platform.

“Live streaming has been a major component of the growth of Stafford Speedway in the last few seasons,” explained Stafford Speedway COO Paul Arute. “All of us at Stafford are big believers in live streaming. We’ve put a lot of effort into continuously improving our streaming product with the goal to put forth a first-class at home product. The visibility for Stafford and the competitors is invaluable and we are looking forward to another season on FloRacing.

Stafford’s weekly live stream broadcast is completely produced by Stafford Speedway and its team members. The broadcast has developed significantly since it first went on air in 2020 and included 6 cameras in 2022. The Stafford Speedway production team is busy preparing for 2023.

“We have an incredible team that produces the broadcast each week,” continued Arute. “We’ve learned a lot since we first went live in 2020 and with the support of FloRacing have been able to further develop the production. We’re excited to continue to showcase the Stafford Speedway brand on FloRacing and do our best to tell each driver’s story every Friday Night.”

FloRacing will continue to support the Stafford Speedway end of season point fund contributing $40,000 to the weekly competitors. Stafford Speedway continues to be a leader in prize money distributing over $1,000,000 to competitors in 2022.

"FloSports is excited to return and be part of the tradition that is Stafford Motor Speedway,” noted FloRacing’s Chris McKee. “We have great momentum from the 2022 season here and will continue to showcase not only the heritage of great racing in New England but also the innovation and storylines that Stafford Motor Speedway and the competitors deliver each week."

FloRacing not only features all of Stafford Speedway’s live events but also has an archive of all races from 2022 and 2021. Race fans can visit the Stafford Speedway page on FloRacing to rewatch races and catch up on Stafford Speedway content.

The 2023 Stafford Speedway season will kick off April 29th & 30th with the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Dubbed “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring” the Spring Sizzler® is the biggest asphalt modified race in the country with a $20,000 payday to the winner of the 100-lap feature.

