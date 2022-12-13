Beaver Dam Raceway Joins High School Racing Association in 2023

Beaver Dam Raceway has joined the High School Racing Association (HSRA) with five dates planned for the 2023 race season at the one-third mile banked clay oval track. Beaver Dam Raceway joins Dells Raceway Park, Tomah-Sparta Speedway, La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Madison International Speedway as HSRA-sanctioned race tracks.

“I’m very excited to introduce dirt racing to the HSRA,” said Beaver Dam Raceway General Manager Carolyn Mueller. “Also very happy to learn you can now letter in racing as a high school sport. I’m looking forward to meeting and watching the young talent compete at Beaver Dam Raceway.”

Beaver Dam Raceway will be holding race nights on Tuesday in 2023 starting at 6:30 p.m. HSRA dates are as follows:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023





“With Beaver Dam Raceway joining the HSRA Series in 2023, we’re adding a track not only different geographically to the other participating race tracks which are primarily on the western side of Wisconsin, but we also have our first non-asphalt track bringing high school racing to their events,” said HSRA Director Jonathan Eckelberg. “I’m thrilled to work with the promoters at Beaver Dam to develop high school racers in the region and give HSRA racers the opportunity to compete at another exciting race track.”

The HSRA features American Production six-cylinder sedans with various safety enhancements. The driver’s high school colors and/or mascot must be incorporated into the paint scheme and design of the car. Students entering their freshman year of high school, current high school students as well as those just graduating from high school, with a minimum age of 14 and maximum age of 19 are eligible to compete. A complete set of rules and regulations can be found on the Official HSRA website at highschoolracing.org.

HSRA PR