Sentara Healthcare Becomes Title Sponsor of South Boston Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division in 2023

Sentara Healthcare will continue its partnership with South Boston Speedway in 2023 as the entitlement sponsor of the track’s Late Model Stock Car Division.



The speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division will be known as the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division. The 2023 season will mark the 40th year of the Late Model Stock Car Division being the track’s feature NASCAR racing division.



“We are thrilled to be the Late Model Stock Car Division sponsor for 2023,” said Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital President Brian Zwoyer. “We are fortunate to be able to serve this fantastic community, and sponsoring this division is just one way we can show our gratitude. We look forward to the fun racing season ahead.”



The 2023 season will be the second season in a row that Sentara Healthcare is engaging in a partnership with South Boston Speedway. In 2022, Sentara Healthcare sponsored a two-night event that featured the track’s first-ever races for 410-winged sprint cars.



“We are excited to have Sentara Healthcare back with us for their second season partnering with the speedway,” said South Boston Speedway Senior Director, Marketing and Administration Carly Brashears. “This season, they’ll be joining us at one of the most premier partnership levels as the Late Model Stock Car entitlement holder. It has been a pleasure partnering with Sentara Healthcare, and the entire team at the speedway looks forward to continuing that partnership into 2023. We look forward to seeing all the fun and action to come in the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division next year!”



The Late Model Stock Car Division is South Boston Speedway’s featured NASCAR racing division and showcases the region’s top drivers and racing teams. On multiple occasions through recent seasons the NASCAR national champion has been the South Boston Speedway champion.



In 2022, Layne Riggs of Bahama, North Carolina won 10 races at South Boston Speedway, won the track championship, and won the NASCAR national championship. Riggs was one of four drivers that won races at South Boston Speedway last season.



There were six different pole winners, a dozen drivers led laps, and 63 different drivers competed in the division at South Boston Speedway in 2022.



A total of 13 racing events are currently in place on the track’s 2023 season schedule. The speedway’s first spectator event in 2023 is SoBo Drifts powered by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



South Boston Speedway will host its annual Open Practice/Media Day event on Saturday, March 11. On that day the region’s racing teams will have the opportunity to get track time and prepare for the speedway’s opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event to be held on Saturday afternoon, March 18, 2023. South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR racing divisions, the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division, will be in action in the March 18 opener which will get the green flag at 2 p.m.



South Boston Speedway’s special events for the 2023 season include the Fools Rush 291 on Saturday, April 1 featuring the powerful open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour and the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday, July 1, the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown. On the day before, on Friday, June 30, the track will host the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Practice Day and Fan Fest.



Other special events include the South Boston 295 on Saturday, August 19 featuring a 150-lap race for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division and the Commonwealth 225 CARS Tour event on Saturday night, October 7 at 7 p.m. That event will include a 125-lap Late Model Stock Car race and a 100-lap Pro Late Model race.



