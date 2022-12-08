2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets at Daytona International Speedway on Sale Now

Tickets for the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, cutoff race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now.

The summer classic, which will showcase drivers vying to secure their spot in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 26. The last three Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered in dramatic fashion.

This past August, in a “must-win” situation, Austin Dillon passed DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Cindric with three laps to go and held on for the victory to secure the final spot in the premier series playoffs. Tyler Reddick brought home his beaten and battered Chevrolet fifth in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 to take the final playoffs while in 2020, in another “must win” scenario, William Byron muscled his way to his first career Cup Series win and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Those wishing to attend the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing. Available online or by phone, tickets for the general public to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. For all ticket information on the Coke Zero Sugar 400, fans can log onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

“The pressure to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 continues to be incredibly immense as many drivers have to stretch the limits to make it in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Austin Dillon proved that again earlier this season. From the drop of the green flag until the pack comes through the trioval for the checkered flag, fans are constantly on their feet at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with a level of excitement unlike anywhere else. We can’t wait for 2023.”

Guests for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will have the opportunity to experience the edge-of-your-seat excitement in a state-of-the-art motorsports facility with amenities that includes thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

Extended-stay camping packages are available and include access to general admission seating for the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday Night (Aug. 25). Tickets for Friday, multi-day packages, and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access passes are also available.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will again feature NASCAR’s Next Gen car, which provided a host of competition records in 2022. The car put an emphasis on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR.

Daytona International Speedway will open the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series with the 65th DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are extremely limited so fans are encouraged to get their tickets now.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news. For information on all events, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

DIS PR