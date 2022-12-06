Evergreen Raceway, Mahoning Valley Speedway to run Hobby Stock Dual Track Series.Agreement reached on sharing select rules

A pair of eastern Pennsylvania asphalt short tracks, Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township and Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway, are joining forces in 2023 by running a series of races for the respective Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stocks.

Six races, three at each facility, will be held on yet to be determined dates as season schedules are still being finalized. A point fund will be set-up that will reward the top three with prize money of $500, $300 and $200 correspondingly. Racers must compete in all six events in order to be eligible for the point fund.

Starting spots for heats will be by random draw and feature line-ups will go heads up from the prelim finishes.

While there will be a separate point calculations for the series each race will also carry regular purse payout and season awarding points as well.

The Hobby Stocks/4-Cylinder Stocks have always provided excellent racing and strong cars counts. Many drivers do run both Evergreen and Mahoning. Mackenzie Adams is the 2022 4-Cylinder Stock class champion at Evergreen while Corey Edelman notched a record third Mahoning Hobby Stock title this year.

Running this series marks ongoing work between the two tracks to better serve their fans and drivers, many whom are faithful supporters of both. Last year the two speedways worked in unison with the Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial for the Modifieds. Each of those extra distance races paid record payouts and saw the highest car counts all season for each event.

In other related news both tracks are working towards cohesively sharing certain rules. A first step has been taken by announcing if any driver who has been cited for an infraction that would lead to a suspension of one week or more at either track, the infraction would then carry over to either Evergreen or Mahoning.

The management of both tracks will continue to maintain more of the same in an effort to best present good, quality asphalt racing which is a hallmark of their longevity and the stronghold to a prosperous future.

Evergreen Raceway PR