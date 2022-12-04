Grandview Speedway Announces Rules Update, Season Passes Available for Christmas Gifts

Track officials from Grandview Speedway just completed a review of track rules and procedures and are releasing information regarding the results of that recent meeting.

There are no changes for the 2023 racing season for the 358 Modified division, however, there is a rule clarification for the Modifieds and some adjustments for the Sportsman.

In the 358 Modified class teams are reminded that functional dual ignition systems are not allowed, they must be single ignition systems only (crank sensor or distributor).

Once again for the 2023 season the Sportsman division competitors will be able to use the open engines or the 602 crate engines in competition. The rules, procedures and weights will still be the same as last year, with the only change being the rev chip on the open Sportsman changing from the 7000 chip, to a 6800 chip.

Track management will continue to keep a watchful eye on the Sportsman class during the first half of the 2023 season. Race teams will be informed by the July 8th Firecracker 40, as to whether the class will continue under the same format or switch to 602 crate engines only for competition in the 2024 or 2025 seasons.

Race teams using the crate engines in Sportsman competition are also reminded that Grandview Speedway will once again be allowing teams to have their engines repaired under the supervision of the RUSH Racing Series. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. The same procedures used last season for the rebuilding process will be followed again for the upcoming new year of competition.

Sportsman division drivers will also see a slight change of procedure for feature events in the new season. If there should happen to be two cautions occurring in the same lap, a single file restart will occur at that point, regardless of how many laps are completed. Once another lap is scored, subsequent restarts will go back to being double file, until the feature reaches the final five laps of the main event, when restarts will be single file as in the past.

Competitors are also being informed that for the season ending Freedom 38 championship for the Sportsman, that Modified division drivers will no longer be allowed to compete

The cost of an official protest has been changed. Any team wishing to protest another competitor must follow the procedures outlined in the Grandview Speedway online rule book under the rules/forms tab at www.grandviewspeedway.com with the cost now being set at $2000.

Speedway management will once again be offering the always popular season passes. The grandstand passes make for great Christmas gifts and cover all Saturday night events, from the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events. Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. If ordering a pass for someone else as a gift, please make note of that with your request please, Thank you. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

The Saturday night racing schedule will look similar to past seasons with the two division 358 Modified and Sportsman shows with an occasional third division added to the schedule.

The traditional Free-to-the-public open practice session will kick things off on Saturday, March 25 starting at 12 Noon, allowing racers the opportunity to test the race cars before the official start of the new season. Fans will also be able to see the new race equipment for the new season with free grandstand admission.

The following Saturday, April 1, the 61st season of professional stock car racing begins with the 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds, honoring the late track owner and promoter who passed away in 2017.

Race time on Opening Night will be 6 pm., and that again will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April in 2023.

Race teams are reminded that they can have their engines sealed prior to the upcoming race season. To do so they can contact Charles Haas at 610-823-8783 for information or to set up an appointment. The cost of sealing the engines has increased for the first time in many years, with the increased costs of travel and the seals, the engine sealing will now be $225.

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2023, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media application and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2023. Thank you very much to those who covered the events in 2022.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

2023 SPECIAL EVENTS:

Saturday, April 1 – 61st annual Opening Night - 6th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker

Tuesday, June 13 – USAC National Sprint Car Series Eastern Storm – Jesse Hockett Classic

Tuesday, June 27 – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – Hodnett Cup

Saturday, July 8 – 53rd annual Firecracker 40 for Sportsman

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial 50 for Modifieds

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship

Grandview Speedway PR