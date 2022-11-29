Nashville Superspeedway to partner with Vanderbilt University’s Accelerator Program in June

College students will receive a behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR and motorsports via Nashville Superspeedway this summer as part of the Accelerator ® Summer Business Immersion program at Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management.

Students will spend three weeks at various organizations combining classroom and consulting experience for career preparation. Nashville Superspeedway is the first business to be featured for the project in 2023.

During the week of June 4-9, students will research, measure and provide possible solutions for expanding and diversifying Nashville Superspeedway’s fan base. They will be tasked with developing strategies to attract audiences outside of NASCAR’s typical audience and creating a greater connection between the Superspeedway and Nashville metro area.

“We are delighted that our Accelerator students will join the team at Nashville Superspeedway to attract a new generation of fans to the excitement of motorsports,” said Cherrie Wilkerson, Assistant Dean for Young Professional Programs at Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management. “Sports and entertainment are hallmarks for Nashville, and this partnership allows our students to work hard to bring results for both the Superspeedway and regional fans.”

Students will conclude their project by attending Nashville Superspeedway’s June 23-25 tripleheader weekend, which includes the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25.

NSS PR