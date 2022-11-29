Pocono Raceway Wins Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience in RVshare's First-Ever Campers' Choice Awards, "The Campies"

Pocono Raceway officials announced today its recent accolade as Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience in RVshare’s first annual Campers’ Choice Awards, “The Campies.”

Earlier this summer season, RVshare, the largest online community for RV owners and renters, launched its very own annual campground awards program, “The Campies”, to help give recognition to campgrounds across the United States in a variety of categories. Through this awards program, RVshare’s mission is to highlight the best camping experiences and recognize outstanding commitments to excellence in the industry.

Pocono Raceway has been hosting NASCAR racing for 50 years and has established itself as a sought-after camping destination for avid race fans and recreational campers alike. Camping for a NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway is an action-packed festival for the senses.

Starting at $250, a camping pass includes: five-day access, four nationally sanctioned races highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series, multiple Infield Block Parties, fireworks extravaganza, bark park, free access to the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center with programming that includes morning yoga, kid-oriented arts and crafts, afternoon paint and sips, free access to the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground, and much more. Over 200 RV sites have power and water hook-ups, and every spot has access to pump and water delivery service.

After establishing a record-setting number for campers at the 2021 NASCAR race weekend, Pocono Raceway surpassed that mark at its July event this season with a sizeable increase from the previous year. The record was highlighted by a sellout of all reserved RV camping.

“Pocono Raceway is thrilled to be honored with this inaugural ‘Campie’ for Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgating Experience,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “It is particularly gratifying for our team knowing that we were nominated by real enthusiasts and selected by such a knowledgeable and discerning group of panelists. We pride ourselves on the overall experience we craft for our camping guests. We really believe that is what people are looking for – great experiences. We know we are doing something right if campers are telling other campers about Pocono Raceway.”

On July 19, RVshare welcomed all RV travelers, past renters, campground owners and travel enthusiasts to nominate their favorite campgrounds in a number of categories, including the best luxury RV resort, best family and pet-friendly campground, best wifi and remote-friendly experience, and many others. Nominations closed on Aug. 19, where the top finalists were then distributed to a carefully selected group of panelists to make their final selections. This year's panelists included a range of RV travel experts, influencers, spokespeople, editors, hosts and best-selling authors in the outdoor and RV travel space. All panelists were researched and designated based on their involvement and commitment to the RV and camping industry. A full list of panelists and their biographies can be found at rvshare.com/campies.

“RVshare is on a mission to provide guidance to renters through their travel planning process while also supporting campgrounds across the country and their commitment to excellence,” RVshare’s VP of Marketing Martijn Scheijbeler said. “RVshare is proud to give recognition to these organizations, which will then allow travelers to feel confident in their decisions, knowing that they can look forward to the experiences and amenities that are most important to them. Connecting travelers with these campgrounds will ultimately lead to their own growth and expansion, as well as the flourishing of the industry overall.”

Camping sites for the 2023 NASCAR race weekend set for July 21-23 are on sale now and available by visiting poconoraceway.com/camping.

For more information about the RVshare Campers’ Choice Awards and this year's winners, please visit rvshare.com/campies.

Pocono Speedway PR