Gift of Lights Returns to Texas Motor Speedway

The yuletide season tradition that is Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway celebrates its 13th holiday season with the annual Thanksgiving opening night kickoff to one of the Lone Star State’s largest holiday light shows.

Beginning Thanksgiving Day, November 24, through Sunday, January 1, 2023, families will enjoy two miles of light displays throughout the speedway. The display is open every day during that time period, including Christmas Eve and Christmas day, from 6-9 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday) and 6-10 p.m. (Friday & Saturday).

Tickets are $35 per car/truck and $60 for buses/limos/RVs. The average drive time is 45 minutes. Gift of Lights will be open for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It will remain open for rain and tickets are nonrefundable. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at www.giftoflightstexas.com

Drive-through guests will be captivated by the more than two million (2,000,000) lights spread across the circuit. The dazzling light display by holiday display company Winterland, Inc., is the result of more than 1,100 man-hours of setup.

