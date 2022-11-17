Richmond Holiday Light Show Returns to Richmond Raceway on Nov. 18

The Richmond Holiday Light Show will welcome families and friends from around the greater Richmond region for a family-friendly drive-through experience at Richmond Raceway. This year’s experience opens on Friday, Nov. 18.

The show features a mile of towering displays featuring hundreds of thousands of colored lights synched to festive seasonal music that will delight visitors at the Richmond Holiday Light Show. Guests will enjoy all the spectacular displays, using the latest LED technology and digital animations. The experience lasts 20-25 minutes and runs on select dates from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Best viewed when it is dark, the show will begin nightly at 5 p.m. and stay open, on some nights, as late as 11 p.m.

“Before NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway, we welcome the greater Richmond region back to the track for this season’s Richmond Holiday Light Show,” said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway President. “The expansive family-friendly experience will offer the community a safe, festive experience to enjoy the holidays in RVA.”

“The Holiday Light Show delivers something new and unexpected every year,” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the parent company and producer of The Holiday Light Show. “Our displays portray a diversity of holiday traditions, so there is truly something for everyone. Nothing brings the joy of the holidays to life like a festival of holiday lights. This year’s Richmond Holiday Light Show is sure to amaze both new and returning guests of all ages.”

Advance tickets are $25 per car or $62.50 for unlimited visits, with no reservations, for Richmond Holiday Light Show. Tickets purchased online in advance, allow guests the flexibility on when they choose to attend. Tickets are also available for purchase at the gate. Warm up the car and bring a thermos of hot cocoa for a festive holiday family-oriented activity. To purchase tickets and view the full calendar of dates and times, visit holidaylightshow.com.

The Richmond Holiday Light Show is managed by BOLD Media, which produces signature events and festivals including the Hollowed Harvest and Holiday Light Shows throughout the Northeast and parts of the Midwest. For more information on BOLD Media, visit boldbroadcasting.com

Richmond Raceway PR