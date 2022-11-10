Ambetter Health, AMS launch Chase Elliott® ticket packages for March NASCAR weekend

Ambetter Health, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Chase Elliott® are teaming up to offer great experiences for fans at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19.

To celebrate Elliott’s first NASCAR win at his home track earlier this year, ticket packages featuring exclusive opportunities to meet the Dawsonville, Ga., native at AMS are now available. Each package also includes swag from Ambetter Health, a ticket to the 2023 Ambetter Health 400, and a donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation.

“There’s a lot of momentum right now around Atlanta Motor Speedway as the new reconfiguration and pavement has led to more exciting racing there,” said Elliott, an 18-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. “So, I’m excited to partner with Ambetter Health and the speedway to help make the Ambetter Health 400 spring race a must-attend event for NASCAR fans.”

“We’re all about creating memorable experiences for our fans,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “So we’re beyond thrilled to work with Ambetter Health and Chase to give our fans an opportunity to celebrate their hometown hero with us in 2023.”

The Chase Elliott ticket packages come as part of the inaugural Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ambetter Health, America and Georgia’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has collaborated with the speedway and Elliott to make the following ticket packages available to fans for its first race at AMS:

Chase Elliott grandstand ticket package

For $65 the Chase Elliott grandstand ticket package includes the following:

One ticket to the Ambetter Health 400 on March 19, 2023, in the Lower Earnhardt Grandstand

Exclusive access to a Q&A session with Chase Elliott during the race weekend

Ambetter Health swag bag

Ambetter Health race day survival kit

$9 donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation

Chase Elliott suite ticket package

For $750 the Chase Elliott suite ticket package includes the following:

One suite ticket to the Ambetter Health 400 on March 19, 2023

Q&A session with Chase Elliott in the suite during the race weekend

Guided tour of the NASCAR garage

Access to the speedway’s pre-race festivities on the frontstretch before the race on Sunday

Complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages

Ambetter Health swag bag

Ambetter Health race day survival kit

$90 donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation

Both Chase Elliott ticket packages are now available for purchase online or by calling the AMS ticket office at 877-9-AMS-TIX. For more information on the Ambetter Health 400 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway or to purchase tickets, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR