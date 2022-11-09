Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship

Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.



The Hogan Group is a diverse team of real estate agents expertly serving Richmond, VA and Charlottesville, VA. With a heavy focus on data and technology, The Hogan Group understands the market in a way few others do. Composed of just over 90 agents and support staff, The Hogan Group currently has 3 offices expanding across greater Richmond (Va.) and Charlottesville (Va.). CEO Mike Hogan continues to grow his businesses and is always bettering his agents for success.



“The Hogan Group is excited to be partnering with one of the premier young racers in the sport. We have a longstanding goal of aligning ourselves with winning agents and partners. This is no different,” said CEO Mike Hogan. “This is an amazing opportunity for The Hogan Group to connect to potential customers in areas where we have expanded to compete in. Partnering with Logan Clark Racing will allow our business to achieve further market penetration.”



“I am very excited to work with The Hogan Group in 2023,” said driver Logan Clark. “I feel confident that Logan Clark Racing will be a great way for The Hogan Group to expand their advertising into motorsports and new markets. As an agent at The Hogan Group, I can’t wait to have Mike and the rest of my coworkers at the race track with my team and I.”



For more information about The Hogan Group, visit their website www.hogangrp.com. Follow The Hogan Group on Facebook @TheHoganGroup, Twitter @RVARealEstate, and Instagram @hogangroup.



Logan Clark Racing PR