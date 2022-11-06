Pala Casino Spa Resort secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval

It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere.

Auto Club Speedway announced today that the final race on its 2-mile track will be named the Pala Casino 400. The event, scheduled for Feb. 26, 2023, is the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and the highly anticipated follow-up to the DAYTONA 500.

Moreover, it is part of a partnership which makes Pala Casino Spa Resort the Official Casino of Auto Club Speedway. It also adds an additional boost of excitement to an already historic weekend in the Inland Empire.

In addition, Chris Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Ford will carry Pala Casino colors when the field takes the green flag for the historic event.

“Our fans will notice right away the enthusiasm Pala Casino brings to the table,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “They are determined to create an unforgettable experience for our fans, and we look forward to working with them to make this final race on the 2-mile oval an event for the ages.”

Pala Casino Spa Resort is certainly synonymous with excitement. It proudly bills itself as SoCal’s Entertainment Capital, which is not a stretch given that its Las Vegas-style casino includes an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants and two lounges. The resort also includes the 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel.

Yet it’s Pala Casino’s passion for racing and race fans that make its partnership with Auto Club Speedway an unbeatable pair of aces for 2023 and beyond.

“As a casino that greatly appreciated competitive racing, Pala is thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Pala Casino 400 race in Fontana, and this historic final race at the Auto Club Speedway,” said Pala Casino spokesperson Coley McAvoy. “We value our new partnership with Chris Buescher and RFK Racing, as well as our continued partnership with NASCAR as we look forward to a very exciting event in February.”

Tickets for the Pala Casino 400 are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase them now, as demand is high for this historic final race on the 2-mile surface known for its five-wide racing and legendary winners. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete one final time on the 2-mile layout on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Planning also continues for a new short track located on the current site, but details will be announced at a later date.

