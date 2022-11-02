TRAFFIC NEWS: Phoenix Raceway working with traffic app Waze to guide fans to fastest routes during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 4-6

NASCAR fans visiting Phoenix Raceway this week are encouraged to use the popular crowd-sourced traffic app Waze to guide them to the fastest routes to and from NASCAR Championship Weekend events.

Fans with parking passes can simply scan the QR code on the back of their passes to open Waze and guide them through the fastest routes possible to their specific lots. Those with general parking can also download and utilize the app to discover the smoothest traffic and parking experience possible.

The app is continually monitored and updated by the dedicated Waze community of users, allowing race fans to reach their destination swiftly. It will be even more helpful Sunday, as the West Valley hosts two major sporting events simultaneously at a sold-out Phoenix Raceway and State Farm Stadium.

“This technology makes it even easier for our fans to arrive and depart NASCAR Championship Weekend and have a more enjoyable experience,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re thrilled to incorporate Waze into our traffic plan as we welcome all of our fans for an unforgettable weekend.”

The following links will direct fans to their designated parking areas via Waze:

Fans can also view and download a printable inbound and outbound traffic maps at www.phoenixraceway.com/. Once parked, a new tram route running the length of Dragstrip Road will shuttle fans to and from their vehicles with multiple stops along the way.

NASCAR Championship Weekend begins Friday with a power-packed doubleheader. The ARCA Menards Series West will crown its champion in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, followed by the Lucas Oil 150 – the season finale for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race highlights a day that also includes qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible on Sunday to enjoy NASCAR’s season finale to the fullest. They will be treated by live entertainment and driver appearances throughout the facility and a Q&A with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on the Championship Stage. A full pre-race concert by country music superstar Jon Pardi will set the festive tone at 11:40 a.m. Parking lots open at 6 a.m. and gates open at 8 a.m., with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starting shortly after 1 p.m.

A limited number of grandstand seats are available for Friday and Saturday’s action. Fans can secure their tickets now at www.phoenixraceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR