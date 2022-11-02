High-flying attraction will provide bird’s-eye view of Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend

Today, Phoenix Raceway announced an attraction that will take the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend guest experience to a new and exciting level – the sky!

The NASCAR Championship Oasis in the Sky, operated by Dinner in the Sky Canada, is a seated platform that lifts up to 12 select VIP guests 150 feet in the air for 30 minutes at a time. With a chance to enjoy a one-of-a-kind bird’s-eye view of all the on-track action, select VIP guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy food and beverage service, all while watching the greatest racers in the world battle it out for the title of “Champion” in the Valley of the Sun.

“We’re ecstatic to have Dinner in the Sky Canada join us as NASCAR ties a bow on one of its greatest seasons to date,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Phoenix Raceway prides itself on being a leader in event experience. With our friends at Dinner in the Sky, we’ll be able to offer guests the most exciting seats in sports during NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

Since 2006, Dinner in the Sky has shared their unique, aerial dining experiences with customers in 60 different countries across the world. From India and Dubai, all the way to Brazil, the organization has collaborated with companies, kitchens, and even couples to serve patrons an unparalleled experience that will create long-lasting memories.

“We look forward to giving VIP guests at NASCAR a new perspective,” said Julie Connolly, Chief Operating Officer, Dinner in the Sky Canada. “Watching the Championship Race from 150 feet up in the open air will be an unforgettable experience."

NASCAR Championship Weekend begins Friday with a power-packed doubleheader. The ARCA Menards Series West will crown its champion in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, followed by the Lucas Oil 150 – the season finale for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race highlights a day that also includes qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

And then on Sunday, following a pre-race concert by country music superstar Jon Pardi, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will close out the season in front of a sold-out crowd! One driver will leave with the highly-coveted Bill France Cup and claim the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

A limited number of grandstand seats are available for Friday and Saturday’s action. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.phoenixraceway.com before it’s too late.

Phoenix Raceway PR