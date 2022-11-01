Phoenix Native and Community Development Executive Latasha Causey Named Phoenix Raceway Track President

Phoenix Raceway announces Latasha Causey, a Phoenix native and longtime community development executive, has been named the new track president at Phoenix Raceway. Causey will become the first female African American track president in NASCAR history and the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway.

Causey, who grew up in the West Valley, has been widely recognized for her substantial proactive work in the Phoenix community and is also a founding member of the NASCAR Accelerators host committee established in 2020. The committee is comprised of recognized community and business leaders who serve as Arizona’s ambassadors for NASCAR. The group works to accelerate the community through motorsports by optimizing unique opportunities to promote community investment, with proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations identified by Arizona Accelerator Charities.

In addition to NASCAR Accelerators, in 2021 Causey was named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona by AZ Big Media, and in 2018 the Phoenix Business Journal honored her as part of its Outstanding Women in Business Awards. She was also featured in Frontdoors Magazine for her philanthropic accomplishments in 2017.

“Latasha’s track record speaks for itself as a highly experienced executive that prioritizes relationships and giving back to the community – also core values of ours at NASCAR,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway take pride in making a positive impact on the community through creating a best-in-class experience for fans when they visit the track, as well as through actively giving back and playing a significant role as a community partner. Because of these ideals, Latasha is the perfect fit to lead Phoenix Raceway into 2023 and beyond.”

“I have been fortunate to call The Valley ‘home’ my entire life, and I could not be more grateful to become the next leader of Phoenix Raceway,” said Causey. “NASCAR is a sport that brings people together, and as a result, Phoenix Raceway plays a key role in showcasing our great community to visitors across the country every year. I cannot wait to help build upon the great work that’s already been done in making this facility one of the true gems in sports and entertainment.”

Most recently, Causey served as Vice President and Community Development Officer for Bell Bank in Arizona. In this role, she worked with key business leaders and community organizations across the state to guide Bell’s efforts in helping minority-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, underserved populations and neighborhoods. Prior to Bell Bank, she held various leadership roles for more than a decade at USAA’s North Phoenix Campus where she was responsible for leading the local USAA Foundation and employee volunteerism in the Phoenix Community. She was also a part of the Human Resources talent acquisition team across all USAA locations.

Causey graduated from Arizona State University, where she is now a member of the ASU Alumni Board of Directors. She went on to receive her Master’s degree with a concentration in organizational management and holds a professional human resources certification (PHR). She is very active in the Phoenix community, as she currently serves as Board Chair for the Phoenix Workforce Commission and serves on the board of the Valley of the Sun United Way.

Causey resides in Phoenix with her husband, Sullivan, and two boys.

She will assume her new role on Monday, November 28.

Phoenix Raceway PR