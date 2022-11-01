Phoenix Raceway introduces fastest shopping experiences in NASCAR

Fans at Phoenix Raceway can now purchase snacks and beverages as quickly as a NASCAR pit crew changes four tires and refuels. Phoenix Raceway announced today that a pair of new concession stands will be outfitted with state-of-the-art checkout-free technology during NASCAR Championship Weekend, enabling race fans to take what they want and pay without waiting in lines.

One store will be powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, enabling fans to take what they want and leave without stopping to checkout. Another will be enabled by Verizon’s Cashierless Checkout solution utilizing edge compute technology.

In Section 151 Pit Stop, Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One will give fans the option to effortlessly purchase the finest beverages using their credit card or palm.

In Section 118, Pit Stop Quick Refreshments powered by Verizon will offer a strong selection of beverages and snacks.

“This advances our incredibly strong position as a leader in using the latest technology to create a world-class sports and entertainment destination,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “This has been at the core of our mission since our $178 million reimagining in 2018, and we will continue to innovate our fan experience in the years ahead.”

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology-enabled location in Section 151 is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning. Guests simply enter by inserting their credit card or hovering their palm over an Amazon One device at the entry gate. They can then grab what they need from the great assortment of products, and then leave. The credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they took after they leave the store.

Fans can enroll in Amazon One at the enrollment kiosks located outside the store. They can also enroll where Amazon One already exists, such as select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh stores.

“AWS has a longstanding relationship with NASCAR as their preferred cloud provider and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them on their Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One-enabled store at Phoenix Raceway,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president, AWS Applications. “As one of the most prolific organizations focused on speed, it’s only fitting NASCAR would implement technology to help their race fans enjoy access to snacks and beverages as fast as possible.”

The Pit Stop Quick Refreshments stand in Section 118 will utilize the latest AiFi OASIS (Orchestrated Autonomous Store Infrastructure & Services) technology powered by Verizon. Customers simply check in with an app or credit card and customer activity monitoring via computer vision begins immediately. AiFi’s machine learning is trained to recognize tens of thousands of SKUs with pinpoint accuracy that customers grab as well as put back during their shopping journey. Fans then simply exit the store without stopping at the checkout, with receipts sent directly to their email or mobile app, delivering a true frictionless customer experience.

“NASCAR is one of the more innovative and forward-thinking organizations in sports, from working with race teams to enhance the on-track race experience, to working closely with partners like Verizon to find new ways to connect with fans in exciting ways,” said Mike Ruhnke, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business. “The team at NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway knows that speed is everything and wants fans in seats, not waiting in lines for refreshments. Leveraging Verizon’s Edge Compute services and Verizon connectivity and the speed and low latency it offers, in the Pit Stop Quick Refreshments autonomous store, we are helping to achieve that goal.”

Fans must be 21 years of age or older to enter both locations, which will make their debut on Friday, Nov. 4, when the ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series jump start the weekend with a pair of championship races. The action begins at 11:30 a.m. as the ARCA Menards Series West crowns its champion in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100. At 7 p.m., the Lucas Oil 150 will determine the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship under the lights.

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will set the field for Sunday’s season finale during Busch Light Pole Award qualifying, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at 3 p.m.

Then at 1 p.m. on Sunday, following a pre-race concert by country music superstar Jon Pardi, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will punctuate the most competitive NASCAR season on record.

Grandstand seats for Sunday’s action sold out in May, but grandstand tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action are still available. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at www.phoenixraceway.com while supplies last.

Phoenix Raceway PR